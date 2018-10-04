CNO Financial Group : Named Among Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America®

Log in
10/04/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, a holding company for several national life and health insurance companies that serve middle-income Americans and retirees, was recognized as one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America, an award program presented by Springbuk®.

(PRNewsfoto/CNO Financial Group)

This is the fifth year that CNO Financial has been recognized for its commitment to employee health and for achieving exceptional and sustainable success through a broad range of corporate well-being programs and employee well-being initiatives. Over 1,000 of America's top wellness programs across the country were evaluated for this award.

Additionally, CNO Financial's Carmel, Indiana and Chicago, Illinois locations were recognized as the number one healthiest workplace in Indiana and number two healthiest workplace in Illinois, respectively.

"To have earned this national recognition five times validates our invested efforts and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to creating a culture of health," said Yvonne Franzese, chief human resources officer of CNO Financial. "By partnering with our associates and their families to improve their well-being, we strengthen the financial health of our company."

The top 100 workplaces were honored at the Fitbit Captivate Conference in Chicago on September 20. The winning organizations were honored for their commitment to employee health and exceptional corporate wellness programming.

"This year's winners comprise our strongest class of healthy workplaces since we launched the program nine years ago," said Rod Reasen, co-founder of the Healthiest Employers® Award Program and Springbuk. "This year's Healthiest 100 Workplaces include organizations as small as 19 full-time employees and as large as over 150,000 employees. They span nearly every industry, size, geography and include both private and public organizations."

Award applicants were evaluated across six key categories: Culture and Leadership Commitment, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Marketing and Communications, Programming and Interventions, and lastly, Reporting and Analytics. Applicants were evaluated with the proprietary Healthiest Employers® Index, a 1-100 rubric for wellness programming. These organizations have achieved lasting success through a wide array of employee wellness initiatives and corporate wellness programs.

CNO Financial was also recently recognized by the National Business Group on Health for having one of the top best workforce well-being programs in the nation.

About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is a holding company. Our insurance companies – principally Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company and Washington National Insurance Company – primarily serve middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement. For more information, visit CNO online at CNOinc.com.

About Springbuk, Inc.
Springbuk is a health intelligence software that empowers everyone in an employer's health ecosystem to glean actionable insights to improve their population's wellbeing and contain claims costs. Their software is leveraged by employers, insurance brokers, onsite clinics, Third-Party Administrators, and wellness venters to identify avoidable medial and Rx spend. These insights allow every stakeholder to make smarter decisions regarding the health of their employee populations. Each year, Springbuck administers the Healthies Employers Award Program across the U.S. to honor the nation's most dedicated employers in bettering their worksite health and wellness programs. Learn more at Springbuk.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cno-financial-group-named-among-healthiest-100-workplaces-in-america-300724633.html

SOURCE CNO Financial Group


© PRNewswire 2018
