Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CNO Financial Group Inc    CNO

CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC

(CNO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CNO Financial Group : Names Vice Presidents in Finance and IT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 10:01am EDT

CARMEL, Ind., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced the promotion of Doug Williams to vice president of finance and administration for Bankers Life and the appointment of Patti Kolodziejczyk to vice president of application delivery.

Doug Williams

As vice president of finance and administration, Williams reports directly to Scott Goldberg, president of Bankers Life. In his new role, he is responsible for overseeing the management of profitability, expenses and capital to support Bankers Life in meeting strategic business objectives.

Williams joined CNO Financial in 2008, and has served in multiple finance roles, including director of financial planning & analysis, director of performance management, and most recently as vice president of finance and administration for Washington National, which is part of the CNO family of insurance brands. Before joining CNO, he held various finance positions at Union Acceptance Corporation. He is a graduate of the Indiana Institute of Technology and is a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI).

"Doug has a proven track record of delivering results that meaningfully impact the bottom line," said Goldberg. "His strong leadership has been instrumental in enhancing our ability to drive company growth and development. I'm confident Doug will continue to make strong contributions as a valuable member of our team."

Kolodziejczyk joins CNO with more than 26 years of information technology experience, including 16 years in the financial services industry. In her new role with CNO, Kolodziejczyk is responsible for the operations, maintenance, enhancement and development of CNO's enterprise technology application portfolio. This includes all software development, testing, automation and continuous improvement capabilities. Kolodziejczyk reports directly to Mike Mead, senior vice president and chief information officer.

"Patti's extensive expertise in driving quality and efficiency in both information technology and the financial services sectors will allow our department to continue our alignment to a higher performing and more efficient structure," said Mead. "I am pleased to add Patti to our team and am confident that her contributions will help us achieve outstanding results."

Throughout her career, she has held a number of increasing technology leadership roles focused on driving quality and speed of delivery. Most recently, Kolodziejczyk held the position of senior director, quality assurance and development operations with Travelers, Business Insurance. At Travelers, she was responsible for key strategic initiatives, including establishment of the business insurance development operations capability, transforming the release management practice and leading delivery of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Kolodziejczyk holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering from Clemson University. 

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is a holding company. Our insurance companies – principally Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company and Washington National Insurance Company – primarily serve middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement. For more information, visit CNO online at CNOinc.com.

Patti Kolodziejczyk

(PRNewsfoto/CNO Financial Group)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cno-financial-group-names-vice-presidents-in-finance-and-it-300888586.html

SOURCE CNO Financial Group


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC
10:01aCNO FINANCIAL GROUP : Names Vice Presidents in Finance and IT
PR
07/17CNO FINANCIAL : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date
PR
06/25CNO FINANCIAL : S&P and Fitch Upgrade CNO Financial Group
PR
06/20CNO FINANCIAL : Names Tim Bischof Chief Risk Officer
PU
06/19CNO FINANCIAL GROUP : Named a 2019 Healthiest Employer of Greater Philadelphia
PR
06/19Wall Street takes on long-term care payouts as insurers balk at costs
RE
06/12CNO FINANCIAL : Announces Three Actuarial Appointments
PU
06/12CNO FINANCIAL : Current report filing
PU
06/12CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation..
AQ
06/10CNO FINANCIAL : AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to CNO Financial Group, Inc...
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group