CNO Financial Group : Recognized by the National Business Group on Health for One of the Nation's Best Workforce Health and Well-being Programs

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the National Business Group on Health, a non-profit association of more than 420 large U.S. employers, honored CNO Financial Group with the 2018 Best Employers for Healthy Lifestyles® award for providing one of the best workforce health and employee well-being programs in the nation.

CNO Financial Group is among 49 U.S. employers that received the 2018 Best Employers for Healthy Lifestyles® award presented at the National Business Group on Health's Workforce Strategy 2018 Conference. CNO Financial Group received a Platinum Award – the highest designation – for its ongoing commitment to promoting a healthy work environment. This marks the fifth year that CNO Financial has received a Best Employers for Healthy Lifestyles® award.

CNO Financial's corporate wellness programs aim to improve associate health and well-being by providing onsite resources including health clinics, fitness centers, free fitness classes, walking workstations, acupuncture, chiropractic and massage therapy, as well as onsite and virtual health coaching, lifestyle management programs, mindfulness and meditation programs, and organic food delivery.

"Our robust benefits and wellness programs offer associates flexible options to meet their individual needs," said Yvonne Franzese, chief human resources officer of CNO Financial Group. "We are proud to see a consistent, high level of associate and spouse engagement in our offerings, and we look forward to continuing to expand and implement these programs for years to come."

The 2018 Best Employers for Healthy Lifestyles® awards were given to 49 U.S. employers in one of three categories: Platinum, for implementing a workforce well-being strategy with demonstrated results; Gold, for organizations with a strong commitment to holistic well-being and related metrics; and Silver, for organizations with emerging well-being strategies, often with a focus on physical health.

"We congratulate CNO Financial and their leaders for their unique and innovative approaches to employee, family and community health and well-being," said Brian Marcotte, president and CEO of the National Business Group on Health. "CNO Financial is among a growing number of companies who are on a path to integrate employee well-being into their workforce strategy to deploy the most engaged, competitive and productive workforce possible."

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is a holding company. Our insurance companies – principally Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company and Washington National Insurance Company – primarily serve middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement. For more information, visit CNO online at CNOinc.com.

About the National Business Group on Health®

The National Business Group on Health is the nation's only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on national health policy issues and helping companies optimize business performance through health improvement, innovation and health care management. The Business Group's mission is to keep its membership on the leading edge of innovation, thinking and action to address health care cost and the delivery, financing, affordability and consumer experience with the health care system. Business Group members, which include 74 Fortune 100 companies, provide health coverage for more than 50 million U.S. workers, retirees and their families. For more information, visit businessgrouphealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cno-financial-group-recognized-by-the-national-business-group-on-health-for-one-of-the-nations-best-workforce-health-and-well-being-programs-300719476.html

SOURCE CNO Financial Group