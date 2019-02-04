Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CNO Financial Group Inc    CNO

CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC (CNO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CNO Financial : Names Cheryl L. Heilman Vice President and President of Bankers Life Securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 01:01pm EST

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced today the appointment of Cheryl L. Heilman to the position of vice president and president of Bankers Life Securities, Inc. (BLS) and Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. (BLAS).

CNO Financial Group Names Cheryl L. Heilman Vice President and President of Bankers Life Securities and Bankers Life Advisory Services

In this role, Heilman will be responsible for driving the strategic growth agenda of both the retail broker-dealer and registered investment adviser businesses, BLS and BLAS respectively, with collectively over $1 billion in client brokerage and managed assets.  She will report to Scott Goldberg, president of Bankers Life and Casualty Company.

"Cheryl has spent most of her career in the broker-dealer space partnering with insurance companies and career agency distribution," said Goldberg. "Her extensive expertise and experience will allow us to accelerate our strategic vision of providing holistic retirement solutions to middle-market clients and more quickly expand our operations."

Most recently, as President of Ameritas Investment Corp (AIC) in Lincoln, Nebraska, Heilman managed $21.8 billion in customer assets, led the growing insurance company-owned broker-dealer/registered investment advisor, and was an integral part of the company's growth over the past 15 years. During her time at AIC, she also held numerous operations and compliance leadership positions in both life and securities having served as chief operating officer and chief administration officer.

Heilman earned a bachelor of science in management from Excelsior College, Albany, New York. She holds the FINRA Series 4, 7, 63, 24 and 53 security licenses.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is a holding company. Our insurance companies – principally Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company and Washington National Insurance Company – primarily serve middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement. For more information, visit CNO online at www.CNOinc.com.

Bankers Life is the marketing brand of various affiliated companies of CNO Financial Group including, Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Bankers Life Securities, Inc., and Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. Non-affiliated insurance products are offered through Bankers Life General Agency, Inc. (dba BL General Insurance Agency, Inc., AK, AL, CA, NV, PA).

Securities and variable annuity products and services are offered by Bankers Life Securities, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC, (dba BL Securities, Inc., AL, GA, IA, IL, MI, NV, PA). Advisory products and services are offered by Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. SEC Registered Investment Adviser (dba BL Advisory Services, Inc., AL, GA, IA, MT, NV, PA). Home Office: 111 East Wacker Drive, Suite 1900, Chicago, IL 60601

Investments are: Not Guaranteed—Involve Risk—May Lose Value.

 

(PRNewsfoto/CNO Financial Group)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cno-financial-names-cheryl-l-heilman-vice-president-and-president-of-bankers-life-securities-300789046.html

SOURCE CNO Financial Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC
01:01pCNO FINANCIAL : Names Cheryl L. Heilman Vice President and President of Bankers ..
PR
01/16CNO FINANCIAL GROUP : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date
PR
01/10CNO FINANCIAL : Colonial Penn Promotes Steve Janoson to Vice President, Finance ..
PR
01/09AM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of CNO Financial Group, Inc. and Its Life/Healt..
BU
2018CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018CNO FINANCIAL : Washington National Launches New Hospital Indemnity Insurance Pr..
PU
2018CNO FINANCIAL GROUP : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
2018CNO FINANCIAL : Names Mike Mead Chief Information Officer
PR
2018CNO FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL C..
AQ
2018CNO FINANCIAL : Record-Setting Day At 11th Annual CNO Financial Indianapolis Mon..
PU
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.