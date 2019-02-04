CNO Financial : Names Cheryl L. Heilman Vice President and President of Bankers Life Securities

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced today the appointment of Cheryl L. Heilman to the position of vice president and president of Bankers Life Securities, Inc. (BLS) and Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. (BLAS).

In this role, Heilman will be responsible for driving the strategic growth agenda of both the retail broker-dealer and registered investment adviser businesses, BLS and BLAS respectively, with collectively over $1 billion in client brokerage and managed assets. She will report to Scott Goldberg, president of Bankers Life and Casualty Company.

"Cheryl has spent most of her career in the broker-dealer space partnering with insurance companies and career agency distribution," said Goldberg. "Her extensive expertise and experience will allow us to accelerate our strategic vision of providing holistic retirement solutions to middle-market clients and more quickly expand our operations."

Most recently, as President of Ameritas Investment Corp (AIC) in Lincoln, Nebraska, Heilman managed $21.8 billion in customer assets, led the growing insurance company-owned broker-dealer/registered investment advisor, and was an integral part of the company's growth over the past 15 years. During her time at AIC, she also held numerous operations and compliance leadership positions in both life and securities having served as chief operating officer and chief administration officer.

Heilman earned a bachelor of science in management from Excelsior College, Albany, New York. She holds the FINRA Series 4, 7, 63, 24 and 53 security licenses.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is a holding company. Our insurance companies – principally Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company and Washington National Insurance Company – primarily serve middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement. For more information, visit CNO online at www.CNOinc.com.

Bankers Life is the marketing brand of various affiliated companies of CNO Financial Group including, Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Bankers Life Securities, Inc., and Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. Non-affiliated insurance products are offered through Bankers Life General Agency, Inc. (dba BL General Insurance Agency, Inc., AK, AL, CA, NV, PA).

Securities and variable annuity products and services are offered by Bankers Life Securities, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC, (dba BL Securities, Inc., AL, GA, IA, IL, MI, NV, PA). Advisory products and services are offered by Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. SEC Registered Investment Adviser (dba BL Advisory Services, Inc., AL, GA, IA, MT, NV, PA). Home Office: 111 East Wacker Drive, Suite 1900, Chicago, IL 60601

Investments are: Not Guaranteed—Involve Risk—May Lose Value.

