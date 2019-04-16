CNO Financial : Names Patrick Bogan as Vice President, IT Strategy and Operational Excellence

CARMEL, Ind., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial announced today the appointment of Patrick Bogan to vice president, IT strategy and operational excellence.

In this new role, Bogan will be accountable for strategic partner service delivery, IT strategy, IT process improvement and cost efficiency, IT portfolio management, and organization change management. Bogan has served as an IT consultant to CNO since June 2018 and will report directly to Mike Mead, senior vice president and chief information officer.

"Patrick has spent his career developing and executing technology strategy, accelerating ROI and delivering outcomes that build and grow teams," said Mead. "His extensive insurance background will allow us to move CNO's IT team to a higher performing and efficient structure. With more than 20 years of experience in IT consulting, I am confident that he will help us accelerate performance to achieve exceptional results."

Prior to joining CNO, Bogan held various consultant positions and served as chief information officer at both Worley Claims Services and Fuzion Analytics. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information Systems (CIS) from Purdue University. Bogan received his certification as a Project Management Professional (PMP) from the Project Management Institute (PMI) and is a Certified Agile Leader (CAL1) as well as a Certified Scrum Product Owner (CSPO).

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is a holding company. Our insurance companies – principally Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company and Washington National Insurance Company – primarily serve middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement. For more information, visit CNO online at CNOinc.com .

