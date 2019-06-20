Log in
CNO Financial : Names Tim Bischof Chief Risk Officer

06/20/2019 | 11:51am EDT

CARMEL, Ind., June 20, 2019/PRNewswire / -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced today the appointment of Tim Bischofas chief risk officer (CRO), effective immediately. Bischof has been CNO's senior vice president, corporate actuary and enterprise risk management since 2013. He will continue in that role in addition to the promotion to chief risk officer.

As chief risk officer, Bischof will be responsible for risk management strategy for CNO and its insurance businesses. Working closely with company leadership, he will lead practices related to risk governance as well as advise leadership on embedded and emerging risks. As CRO, he will report to Paul McDonough, chief financial officer of CNO.

'Tim brings a deep understanding of CNO and our businesses to his expanded role of chief risk officer,' said McDonough. 'Strategic risk management is fundamental to CNO's continued growth and the delivery on our commitments to policyholders and shareholders. Tim's extensive insurance industry background in both enterprise risk management and corporate actuarial is an important addition to our leadership team.'

Since joining CNO in 2001, Bischof has held leadership roles overseeing valuation, asset liability management (ALM), enterprise risk, expense management, reinsurance, capital management, strategic risk functions and enterprise mergers and acquisitions. Prior to CNO, he spent six years as an actuary with Indianapolis Life and CIGNA Corp.

Bischof earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and education from Rockhurst University, and a Master of Science in statistics from the University of Iowa. He is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA) and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA).

About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is a holding company. Our insurance companies - principally Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company and Washington National Insurance Company - primarily serve middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement. For more information, visit CNO online at www.CNOinc.com.

SOURCE CNO Financial Group

For further information: Susan J. Villalobos, CNO Financial Group, 312-396-7678, SusanJudith.Villalobos@CNOinc.com

Disclaimer

CNO Financial Group Inc. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 15:48:10 UTC
