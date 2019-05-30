CNO Financial : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)

Use these links to rapidly review the document TABLE OF CONTENTS TABLE OF CONTENTS Table of Contents Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5) Registration Statement No. 333-224830 CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE Title of Each Class of Securities Proposed maximum Amount of aggregate offering to be Registered price registration fee 5.250% Senior Notes due 2029 $500,000,000 $60,600.00

Table of Contents Prospectus Supplement to Prospectus dated May 10, 2018. $500,000,000 CNO Financial Group, Inc. 5.250% Senior Notes due 2029 CNO Financial Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("CNO"), is offering $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.250% senior notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). The Notes will mature on May 30, 2029. CNO will pay interest on the Notes on May 30 and November 30 of each year, commencing on November 30, 2019. The Notes will be issued only in minimum denominations of $2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof. Prior to February 28, 2029, CNO may redeem some or all of the Notes at any time or from time to time at a "make-whole" redemption price plus accrued and unpaid interest. On or after February 28, 2029, CNO may redeem some or all of the Notes at any time or from time to time at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of any Notes to be redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest. See "Description of the Notes-Optional Redemption." The Notes will be CNO's senior unsecured obligations and will rank equally with CNO's other senior unsecured and unsubordinated debt from time to time outstanding. The Notes will be effectively subordinated to all of CNO's future indebtedness that is secured, to the extent of the value of the assets securing such indebtedness. The Notes will be structurally subordinated to all existing and future indebtedness and other liabilities of CNO's subsidiaries. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-17 to read about important factors you should consider before buying the Notes. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. Per Note Total Public offering price 100.000% $500,000,000 Underwriting discount* 0.800% $4,000,000 Proceeds, before expenses, to CNO 99.200% $496,000,000 We refer you to the "Underwriting" section beginning on page S-57 of this prospectus supplement for additional information regarding underwriting compensation. The initial public offering price set forth above does not include accrued interest, if any. Interest on the Notes will accrue from June 12, 2019 and must be paid by the purchasers if such Notes are delivered after June 12, 2019. The underwriters expect to deliver the Notes through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company against payment in New York, New York on June 12, 2019. Joint Book-Running Managers Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Barclays KeyBanc Capital Markets RBC Capital Markets Co-Managers BofA Merrill Lynch Deutsche Bank Securities Prospectus Supplement dated May 29, 2019.

Table of Contents TABLE OF CONTENTS Prospectus Supplement About This Prospectus Supplement Page S-ii Presentation of Financial Data; Non-Gaap Financial Measures S-ii Industry and Market Data S-iii Where You Can Find More Information S-iii Incorporation of Certain Information by Reference S-iv Forward-Looking Statements S-v Summary S-1 Risk Factors S-17 Use of Proceeds S-24 Capitalization S-25 Description of Other Indebtedness S-26 Description of Notes S-29 Certain United States Federal Income and Estate Tax Consequences to Non-U.S. Holders S-51 Certain ERISA Considerations S-55 Underwriting S-57 Validity of Securities S-62 Experts S-62 Prospectus ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS Page 1 WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION 3 INCORPORATION OF CERTAIN INFORMATION BY REFERENCE 4 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 5 OUR COMPANY 8 RISK FACTORS 9 RATIOS OF EARNINGS TO FIXED CHARGES 10 USE OF PROCEEDS 11 DESCRIPTION OF DEBT SECURITIES 12 DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STOCK 22 DESCRIPTION OF DEPOSITARY SHARES 29 DESCRIPTION OF WARRANTS 32 DESCRIPTION OF PURCHASE CONTRACTS 34 DESCRIPTION OF UNITS 34 PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION 35 VALIDITY OF THE SECURITIES 37 EXPERTS 37 S-i

Table of Contents You should rely only on the information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus or in any free writing prospectus filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Neither we nor the underwriters have authorized anyone else to provide you with different or additional information or make any representation other than what is contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus or in any free writing prospectuses we have prepared. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on it. Neither we nor the underwriters are making an offer to sell these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer and sale is not permitted. You should assume that the information in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, any such free writing prospectus or any document incorporated by reference is accurate only as of the date of the applicable document. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since that date. It is expected that delivery of the Notes will be made against payment therefor on or about June 12, 2019, which will be the tenth business day following the date of pricing of the Notes (such settlement period being herein referred to as T+10). Purchasers of Notes should be aware that the ability to settle secondary market trades of the Notes effected on the date of pricing may be affected by the T+10 settlement. ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT As used in this prospectus supplement, unless otherwise specified or unless the context indicates otherwise, references in this prospectus supplement to: " CNO " or the " holding company " refer only to CNO Financial Group, Inc. on an unconsolidated basis. Prior to its name change in May 2010, CNO was formerly known as Conseco, Inc., a Delaware corporation. CNO became the successor to Conseco, Inc., an Indiana corporation (our "Predecessor"), in connection with our bankruptcy reorganization which became effective on September 10, 2003; and

" or the " " CNO Financial Group ," the " Company ," " we ," " us ," and " our " refer to CNO and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis or, when the context requires otherwise, our Predecessor and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis. This document is in two parts. The first part is this prospectus supplement which contains specific information about the terms of this offering. This prospectus supplement also adds and updates information contained in the accompanying prospectus. The second part, the accompanying prospectus, provides more general information about us and securities we may offer from time to time, some of which may not apply to this offering of securities. If there is any inconsistency between the information in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, you should rely on the information in this prospectus supplement. PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL DATA; NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Unless otherwise specified, the financial data for the Company (other than statutory data) included or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The statutory data included or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement has been derived from the statements filed by our insurance subsidiaries with regulatory authorities and prepared in accordance with statutory accounting practices, which vary in certain respects from GAAP. In addition, where so indicated in this prospectus supplement, we have used certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP to assess the financial performance of the Company, including Adjusted EBIT, net operating income and debt to total capital ratio (excluding accumulated other comprehensive income). We use such non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that they are meaningful measures of S-ii

Table of Contents the Company's performance. Our method of calculating these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the methods used by other companies and, as a result,the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this prospectus supplement may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.See "Summary-Summary Historical and Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Financial and Operating Data." Prior to the third quarter of 2018, we managed our business through the following operating segments: Bankers Life, Washington National and Colonial Penn, which are defined on the basis of product distribution; long-term care in run-off (consisting of the long-term care business that was recaptured due to the termination of certain reinsurance agreements effective September 30, 2016); and corporate operations, comprised of holding company activities and certain noninsurance company businesses. On September 27, 2018, we completed a long-term care reinsurance transaction (the "Reinsurance Transaction") pursuant to which our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bankers Life and Casualty Company, entered into an agreement with Wilton Reassurance Company ("Wilton Re") to cede all of its legacy (prior to 2003) comprehensive and nursing home long-term care policies (with statutory reserves of $2.7 billion) through 100% indemnity coinsurance, as further described in the note entitled "Reinsurance" to the consolidated financial statements incorporated by reference from our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year endedDecember 31, 2018 . In anticipation of the reinsurance agreement, we reorganized our business segments to move the block to be ceded from the "Bankers Life segment" to the "Long-term care in run-off segment" in the third quarter of 2018. All prior period segment disclosures included in this prospectus supplement have been revised to conform to management's current view of the Company's operating segments. For more information, see the section entitled "Summary-Summary Historical and Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Financial and Operating Data" included in this prospectus supplement as well as the information set forth under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Consolidated Financial Condition and Results of Operations" incorporated by reference from our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the Company's consolidated financial statements and related notes thereto incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement. INDUSTRY AND MARKET DATA We have obtained some industry and market share data from third-party sources that we believe are reliable. In many cases, however, we have made statements in this prospectus supplement and the documents incorporated by reference regarding our industry and our position in the industry based on estimates made from our experience in the industry and our own investigation of market conditions. We believe these estimates to be accurate as of the date of this prospectus supplement. However, this information may prove to be inaccurate because of the method by which we obtained some of the data for our estimates or because this information cannot always be verified with complete certainty due to the limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties. As a result, you should be aware that the industry and market data included in, or incorporated by reference into, this prospectus supplement, and estimates and beliefs based on that data, may not be reliable. We cannot, and the underwriters cannot, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION CNO files reports, proxy statements and other information with the SEC. These reports, proxy statements and other information can be read and copied at the SEC's public reference room at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549. Please call the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330 for further S-iii

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.