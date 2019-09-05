CNO Financial : September 2019 Investor Overview

Certain statements made in this presentation should be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements about future results of operations and capital plans. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ, including those included in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this presentation, which speaks as of today's date.
CNO Financial Group | Investor Overview
2
Non-GAAP Measures
This presentation contains the following financial measures that differ from the comparable measures under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP): operating earnings measures; book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) per share; operating return measures; earnings before net realized investment gains (losses) from sales and impairments, net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings, fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities, fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss related to reinsurance transaction, other non-operating items, corporate interest expense and taxes; and debt to capital ratios, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). Reconciliations between those non-GAAP measures and the comparable GAAP measures are included in the Appendix, or on the page such measure is presented.
While management believes these measures are useful to enhance understanding and comparability of our financial results, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered substitutes for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Additional information concerning non-GAAP measures is included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available in the "Investors - SEC Filings" section of CNO's website, www.CNOinc.com.
CNO Financial Group | Investor Overview
3
Investment Highlights
Well-positioned in
Favorable
Highly
Sustainable
Strong balance
underserved senior
demographic
differentiated
growth initiatives
sheet; robust
middle-income
tailwinds
business model
in place
free cash flow
market
generation
CNO Financial Group | Investor Overview
4
Committed to the Middle-Income Market
What is our
Our Purpose
To provide financial peace of mind to every
purpose
customer we serve
Become the leader in meeting Middle-Income
What we're
Our Vision
America's needsfor financial security and
building
readiness for the life of their retirement
Why we will succeed
Our Strategic Positioning
Uniquely positioned to reach this underserved demographic
Know it well; have been serving it longer
Business model designed to adapt to a changing landscape and customer preferences
Customer focused, broad portfolio
Ability and expertise to reach target market
Shift to asset protection and longevity products
Diversifieddistribution
CNO Financial Group | Investor Overview
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
CNO Financial Group Inc. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 15:41:07 UTC