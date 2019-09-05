Log in
CNO Financial : September 2019 Investor Overview

09/05/2019

Investor Overview

September 2019

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this presentation should be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements about future results of operations and capital plans. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ, including those included in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this presentation, which speaks as of today's date.

CNO Financial Group | Investor Overview

2

Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation contains the following financial measures that differ from the comparable measures under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP): operating earnings measures; book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) per share; operating return measures; earnings before net realized investment gains (losses) from sales and impairments, net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings, fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities, fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss related to reinsurance transaction, other non-operating items, corporate interest expense and taxes; and debt to capital ratios, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). Reconciliations between those non-GAAP measures and the comparable GAAP measures are included in the Appendix, or on the page such measure is presented.

While management believes these measures are useful to enhance understanding and comparability of our financial results, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered substitutes for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Additional information concerning non-GAAP measures is included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available in the "Investors - SEC Filings" section of CNO's website, www.CNOinc.com.

CNO Financial Group | Investor Overview

3

Investment Highlights

Well-positioned in

Favorable

Highly

Sustainable

Strong balance

underserved senior

demographic

differentiated

growth initiatives

sheet; robust

middle-income

tailwinds

business model

in place

free cash flow

market

generation

CNO Financial Group | Investor Overview

4

Committed to the Middle-Income Market

What is our

Our Purpose

To provide financial peace of mind to every

purpose

customer we serve

Become the leader in meeting Middle-Income

What we're

Our Vision

America's needs for financial security and

building

readiness for the life of their retirement

Why we will succeed

Our Strategic Positioning

Uniquely positioned to reach this underserved demographic

  • Know it well; have been serving it longer

Business model designed to adapt to a changing landscape and customer preferences

  • Customer focused, broad portfolio
  • Ability and expertise to reach target market
  • Shift to asset protection and longevity products
  • Diversified distribution

CNO Financial Group | Investor Overview

5

Disclaimer

CNO Financial Group Inc. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 809 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 239 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,98%
P/E ratio 2019 9,63x
P/E ratio 2020 7,09x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,60x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 2 268 M
Technical analysis trends CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 18,29  $
Last Close Price 14,54  $
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary C. Bhojwani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel R. Maurer Chairman
Bruce K. Baude Executive VP, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Erik M. Helding Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mike Mead Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC-2.28%2 268
AXA11.46%55 282
PRUDENTIAL PLC-0.32%44 087
METLIFE8.35%41 663
AFLAC11.48%37 604
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-2.33%32 591
