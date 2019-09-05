CNO Financial : September 2019 Investor Overview

Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation contains the following financial measures that differ from the comparable measures under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP): operating earnings measures; book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) per share; operating return measures; earnings before net realized investment gains (losses) from sales and impairments, net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings, fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities, fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss related to reinsurance transaction, other non-operating items, corporate interest expense and taxes; and debt to capital ratios, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). Reconciliations between those non-GAAP measures and the comparable GAAP measures are included in the Appendix, or on the page such measure is presented.

While management believes these measures are useful to enhance understanding and comparability of our financial results, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered substitutes for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Additional information concerning non-GAAP measures is included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available in the "Investors - SEC Filings" section of CNO's website, www.CNOinc.com.