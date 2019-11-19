CNOOC Limited : Announces Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

HONG KONG, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNOOC Limited (the "Company", SEHK: 00883, NYSE: CEO, TSX: CNU) today announced Mr. Xu Keqiang, an existing Executive Director and President of the Company, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 19 November 2019.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to offer Mr. Xu its sincere congratulations on his appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Xu Keqiang

Born in 1971, Mr. Xu is a professor-level senior engineer. He graduated from Northwest University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Oil and Gas Geology. He received a master's degree in Coalfield Oil and Gas Geology from Northwest University in 1996. Mr. Xu joined China National Petroleum Corporation in 1996 and served different positions. From April 2003 to April 2005, he served as Deputy General Manager of Sinopetro Investment Company Ltd. From April 2005 to September 2008, he served as Deputy General Manager of CNPC International (Kazakhstan) Ltd. and concurrently General Manager of CNPC Ai-Dan Munai Joint Stock Company. From September 2008 to March 2014, he served as Deputy General Manager of CNPC International (Kazakhstan) Ltd. and concurrently General Manager of Joint Stock Company CNPC International Aktobe Petroleum. From March 2014 to March 2017, he served as General Manager of PetroChina Tuha Oilfield Company, and Director of Tuha Petroleum Exploration & Development Headquarters. In March 2017, Mr. Xu was appointed as a Vice President of CNOOC. From April 2017 to June 2018, Mr. Xu served as the Chairman of Nexen Energy ULC, a subsidiary of the Company. In between May 2017 and June 2018, he served as the Chairman of a subsidiary of the Company-CNOOC International Limited. In May 2017, Mr. Xu was appointed as a Director of CNOOC China Limited, a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Xu was appointed as the General Manager of CNOOC China Limited with effect from 21 May 2018. Mr. Xu was appointed as an Executive Director and the President of the Company with effect from 18 April 2017. Mr. Xu has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 19 November 2019.

