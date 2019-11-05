CNOOC : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

CNOOC Limited

（中 國 海 洋 石 油 有 限 公 司）

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 00883)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of CNOOC Limited (the "Company") will be held on 21 November 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Island Shangri-La Hotel Hong Kong, Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road, Central, Hong Kong for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing, with or without modification, each of the following resolutions as an Ordinary Resolution:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

" THAT the Non-exempt Continuing Connected Transactions as described in the circular of the Company dated 6 November 2019, which the Company expects to occur on a regular and continuous basis in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Company and its subsidiaries, as the case may be, and to be conducted on normal commercial terms, be and are hereby generally and unconditionally approved and confirmed and that any Director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all such further acts and things and execute such further documents and take all such steps which in their opinion may be necessary, desirable or expedient to implement and/or give effect to the terms of such transactions." " THAT the relevant Proposed Caps for each category of the Non-exempt Continuing Connected Transactions as set out in the circular of the Company dated 6 November 2019, be and are hereby approved, ratified and confirmed."

By Order of the Board

CNOOC Limited

Wu Xiaonan

Joint Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 6 November 2019