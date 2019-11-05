Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  CNOOC Limited    0883   HK0883013259

CNOOC LIMITED

(0883)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CNOOC : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 05:46pm EST

Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

CNOOC Limited

（中 國 海 洋 石 油 有 限 公 司）

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 00883)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of CNOOC Limited (the "Company") will be held on 21 November 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Island Shangri-La Hotel Hong Kong, Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road, Central, Hong Kong for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing, with or without modification, each of the following resolutions as an Ordinary Resolution:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

  1. "THAT the Non-exempt Continuing Connected Transactions as described in the circular of the Company dated 6 November 2019, which the Company expects to occur on a regular and continuous basis in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Company and its subsidiaries, as the case may be, and to be conducted on normal commercial terms, be and are hereby generally and unconditionally approved and confirmed and that any Director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all such further acts and things and execute such further documents and take all such steps which in their opinion may be necessary, desirable or expedient to implement and/or give effect to the terms of such transactions."
  2. "THAT the relevant Proposed Caps for each category of the Non-exempt Continuing Connected Transactions as set out in the circular of the Company dated 6 November 2019, be and are hereby approved, ratified and confirmed."

By Order of the Board

CNOOC Limited

Wu Xiaonan

Joint Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 6 November 2019

1

Registered Office:

65th Floor, Bank of China Tower

1 Garden Road

Hong Kong

Notes:

  1. Every member entitled to attend and vote at the EGM (or at any adjournment thereof) is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his/her behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and the class of Shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.
  2. In order to be valid, the form of proxy duly completed and signed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a copy of such authority notarially certified, must be completed and returned to the Company's registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, not less than 36 hours before the time fixed for the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be).
  3. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude a shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the EGM from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof if the shareholder so desires and, in such event, the relevant form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
  4. Where there are joint registered holders of any Shares, any one of such persons may vote at the EGM (or at any adjournment thereof), either personally or by proxy, in respect of such Shares as if he/she were solely entitled thereto but the vote of the senior holder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holders and, for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the relevant joint holding.
  5. Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, voting for the ordinary resolutions set out in this notice of the EGM will be taken by poll, except where the chairman, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands.
  6. For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from 18 November 2019 (Monday) to 21 November 2019 (Thursday) (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, members are reminded to ensure that all instruments of transfer of Shares accompanied by the relevant share certificate(s) must be lodged with the Company's registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Center, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on 15 November 2019 (Friday).
  7. Capitalised terms used in this notice have the same meaning as is set out in the section entitled "Definitions" on pages 1 to 4 of the circular of the Company dated 6 November 2019.

As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises:

Executive Director

Independent Non-executive Directors

Xu Keqiang

Chiu Sung Hong

Lawrence J. Lau

Non-executive Director

Tse Hau Yin, Aloysius

Wang Dongjin (Vice Chairman)

Qiu Zhi Zhong

2

Disclaimer

CNOOC Limited published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 22:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CNOOC LIMITED
05:46pCNOOC : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
11/01CNOOC : Renewal of continuing connected transactions in respect of 2020 to 2022 ..
PU
10/25CNOOC LIMITED : Slide show Q3 results
CO
10/24ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Investors Seek Direction
DJ
10/24China's CNOOC third-quarter capital spending surges 28%
RE
10/24CNOOC : 2019 Third Quarter Review
PU
10/24CNOOC LIMITED : Announces Key Operational Statistics for the Third Quarter of 20..
AQ
10/24CNOOC : Announcement
PU
10/22ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Slip On Renewed Geopolitical Uncertainty
DJ
10/17UK's Buzzard oilfield shut down for repairs - operator
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 221 B
EBIT 2019 79 970 M
Net income 2019 56 711 M
Debt 2019 114 B
Yield 2019 4,97%
P/E ratio 2019 9,81x
P/E ratio 2020 9,69x
EV / Sales2019 3,04x
EV / Sales2020 2,87x
Capitalization 559 B
Chart CNOOC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CNOOC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNOOC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 14,05  CNY
Last Close Price 12,52  CNY
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ke Qiang Xu President & Executive Director
Wei Zhi Xie Chief Financial Officer
Sung Hong Chiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Juen Yee Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Hau Yin Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNOOC LIMITED3.12%69 849
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.34%63 642
EOG RESOURCES INC.-18.42%42 767
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-31.10%39 563
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.46%31 585
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD-3.84%26 193
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group