Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  CNOOC Limited    0883   HK0883013259

CNOOC LIMITED

(0883)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CNOOC : POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 21 NOVEMBER 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 04:41am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 00883)

POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 21 NOVEMBER 2019

The extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") was held at Island Shangri-La Hotel Hong Kong, Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road, Central, Hong Kong on 21 November 2019 at 3:00 p.m., at which the ordinary resolutions in relation to the Non-exempt Continuing Connected Transactions and the relevant Proposed Caps for each category of the Non-exempt Continuing Connected Transactions were duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll.

References are made to the Notice of EGM and the Circular regarding the Non-exempt Continuing Connected Transactions and the relevant Proposed Caps for each category of the Non-exempt Continuing Connected Transactions of CNOOC Limited (the "Company") dated 6 November 2019 (the "Notice and Circular"). Unless otherwise specified in this announcement, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Notice and Circular.

POLL RESULTS AT THE EGM

The EGM was held at Island Shangri-La Hotel Hong Kong, Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road, Central, Hong Kong on 21 November 2019 at 3:00 p.m., at which the ordinary resolutions in respect of the Non-exempt Continuing Connected Transactions and the relevant Proposed Caps for each category of the Non-exempt Continuing Connected Transactions were duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of Shares in issue was 44,647,455,984. As explained in the Circular, OOGC, CNOOC BVI and their respective associates were required to, and did, abstain from voting in relation to the ordinary resolutions in respect of the Non- exempt Continuing Connected Transactions and the relevant Proposed Caps. As at the date of the EGM, OOGC, CNOOC BVI and their respective associates held in aggregate 28,772,727,273 Shares. Accordingly, the total number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote on the ordinary resolutions at the EGM was 15,874,728,711 representing approximately 35.6% of the total number of Shares in issue. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.

1

The vote-taking at the EGM was scrutinised by representatives from Hong Kong Registrars Limited. The results of the poll at the EGM were as follows:

Number of votes (%)

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

1. To approve the Non-exempt Continuing

10,803,942,617

7,268,937

Connected Transactions

(99.932765%)

(0.067235%)

2. To approve the relevant Proposed Caps

10,812,519,294

7,177,905

for each category of the Non-exempt

(99.933659%)

(0.066341%)

Continuing Connected Transactions

By Order of the Board

CNOOC Limited

Wu Xiaonan

Joint Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 21 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following:

Executive Director

Independent Non-executive Directors

Xu Keqiang

Chiu Sung Hong

Lawrence J. Lau

Non-executive Director

Tse Hau Yin, Aloysius

Wang Dongjin (Chairman)

Qiu Zhi Zhong

2

Disclaimer

CNOOC Limited published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 09:40:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CNOOC LIMITED
04:41aCNOOC : Poll results of extraordinary general meeting held on 21 november 2019
PU
11/20CNOOC LIMITED : Announces Caofeidian 11-1/11-6 Oilfield Comprehensive Adjustment..
AQ
11/19CNOOC LIMITED : Announces Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
PR
11/18CNOOC LIMITED : Announces Appointment of Chairman and Chairman of the Nomination..
AQ
11/13Philippines' Udenna says it is buying Chevron's stake in Malampaya gas projec..
RE
11/12BRICS summit marks recovery of China-Brazil relations
RE
11/12Philippines' PXP eyes Malampaya facilities for South China Sea gas project
RE
11/11CHINA EXPECTS ENERGY SUPPLY AND DEMA : Xinhua
RE
11/09EXCLUSIVE : Failed Exxon talks left Petrobras stranded for auctions - sources
RE
11/07Brazil Oil Auction Ends in Disappointment
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 221 B
EBIT 2019 79 843 M
Net income 2019 56 703 M
Debt 2019 114 B
Yield 2019 5,85%
P/E ratio 2019 8,34x
P/E ratio 2020 8,22x
EV / Sales2019 2,66x
EV / Sales2020 2,51x
Capitalization 475 B
Chart CNOOC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CNOOC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNOOC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 14,00  CNY
Last Close Price 10,64  CNY
Spread / Highest target 47,1%
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ke Qiang Xu President & Executive Director
Wei Zhi Xie Chief Financial Officer
Sung Hong Chiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Juen Yee Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Hau Yin Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNOOC LIMITED-2.63%67 545
CONOCOPHILLIPS-4.80%65 134
EOG RESOURCES INC.-17.37%41 922
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-37.86%34 375
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED13.42%33 209
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD-10.81%23 444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group