Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  CNOOC Limited    883   HK0883013259

CNOOC LIMITED

(883)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China's Foran Energy Group buys spot LNG cargo in rare move - traders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 02:09am EDT

By Jessica Jaganathan and Muyu Xu

China's Foran Energy Group, formerly known as Foshan Gas Group, bought a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo in the spot market in a rare move, four traders said on Wednesday.

The China-based company bought the cargo for delivery in June at $2.60 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), two of them said.

Foran could not immediately be reached for comment while details of the seller could also not be confirmed.

The traders said that it is likely the first time that Foran was buying a spot cargo directly from the market.

In July, a consortium of five city-gas companies including Foran jointly bought their first spot LNG cargo.

Foran is engaged in the transmission and distribution of natural gas in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong.

The company said last month that it had signed a non-binding LNG purchase deal known as heads of agreement (HOA) with oil major BP for up to 600,000 tonnes a year.

Foran and BP are shareholders in China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), which operates the Dapeng LNG terminal in Guangdong province.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore and Muyu Xu in Beijing; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christian Schmollinger)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -0.19% 313.25 Delayed Quote.-33.58%
CNOOC LIMITED -2.63% 8.52 End-of-day quote.-1.84%
FORAN ENERGY GROUP CO., LTD. 0.00% 16.2 End-of-day quote.0.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CNOOC LIMITED
02:09aChina's Foran Energy Group buys spot LNG cargo in rare move - traders
RE
05/04Chinese Oil Majors' Shares Fall Amid Renewed U.S.-China Tensions
DJ
04/29CNOOC : China CNOOC sees Brent at $30-$40/bbl, to cut Canada, U.S. output
RE
04/29CNOOC : Cuts Capex Amid Low Oil Prices
DJ
04/27CNOOC LIMITED : Slide show Q1 results
CO
04/23Total Agrees Acquisition of Tullow Oil's Uganda Lake Albert Project
DJ
04/22CNOOC LIMITED : Filed 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F
AQ
04/08CNOOC LIMITED : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
04/07Exxon could delay third Guyana project as government review drags on
RE
04/07Oil majors cut 2020 spending by 22% after prices slump
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 148 B
EBIT 2020 21 361 M
Net income 2020 14 157 M
Debt 2020 123 B
Yield 2020 3,58%
P/E ratio 2020 26,4x
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,17x
EV / Sales2021 2,41x
Capitalization 348 B
Chart CNOOC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CNOOC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNOOC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,80  CNY
Last Close Price 7,78  CNY
Spread / Highest target 70,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ke Qiang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Guang Jie Hu President & Executive Director
Wei Zhi Xie Chief Financial Officer
Sung Hong Chiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Juen Yee Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNOOC LIMITED-1.84%49 077
CONOCOPHILLIPS-36.06%45 331
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-40.64%29 009
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-45.62%19 212
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-44.49%13 921
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD-1.25%13 829
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group