Cnooc : 2019 Net Profit Rose 16%

By Justina Lee



Cnooc Ltd. posted a 16% rise in 2019 net profit, partly helped by effective cost control amid weaker oil prices.

Net profit rose to 61.05 billion yuan ($8.64 billion) from the prior year, while revenue grew to CNY233.20 billion from CNY227.71 billion.

Cnooc has proposed a final dividend of 0.45 Hong Kong cents per share (0.06 U.S. cents) for 2019.

The company said that although the external operating environment remains challenging amid global macroeconomic uncertainties, it plans to implement more stringent cost controls and make more prudent investment decisions.

