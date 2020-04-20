Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  CNOOC Limited    883   HK0883013259

CNOOC LIMITED

(883)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Large oil traders vie for Guyana marketing deal despite price plunge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 07:30pm EDT
A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration picture

Guyana has attracted interest from several oil trading companies for a contract to serve as the marketing agent for the government's share of the country's crude, despite a plunge in global prices, four people familiar with the matter said.

Oil major Royal Dutch Shell and commodities traders Gunvor and Mercuria were among the companies that have submitted expressions of interest ahead of the Tuesday morning deadline, the people said on condition of anonymity as they were unauthorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Mark Bynoe, the Guyanese government's director of energy, declined to comment on expressions of interest before the procurement process is finished.

The government has said it is planning on shortlisting no more than 20 companies that submit expressions of interest. Those companies would be required to provide a full technical proposal and financial offer, a process that could take around two months, Bynoe said.

Guyana, a poor South American country with no history of oil production, joined the ranks of the world's crude producers in December.

A consortium led by Exxon Mobil Corp began exporting crude in January from the offshore Stabroek block, where it has discovered more than 8 billion barrels of recoverable oil.

Under the contract with the consortium, which also includes Hess Corp and China's CNOOC Ltd, the government is entitled to 50% of the crude after cost recovery.

But Guyana has no domestic refining capacity, so the government is seeking to sell its share to a trader who can market it.

A Shell trading unit last year won the rights to market Guyana's first three cargoes of crude oil, and has lifted a 1 million-barrel shipment so far. The new contract would be for 12 months and involve five lifts of some 1 million barrels each.

"This is for a big game," said one of the people, noting that short-term price volatility would not dampen interest in such a long-term contract.

The deal has attracted interest despite a plunge in crude oil prices in the past month sparked by falling demand during the coronavirus outbreak and a price war between major producers. U.S. crude prices traded in negative territory for the first time in history on Monday.

In February, the government's cargo sold for $55 a barrel, before the worst of the oil price collapse.

Projected lifting costs for Liza partners will be just over $10 per barrel for the full year, according to Ruaraidh Montgomery, director of research at Houston-based consultancy Welligence.

Exxon has said operations at its flagship Liza field in the Stabroek block were unaffected by the price drop, which prompted the company to slash capital spending this year.

By Luc Cohen, Julia Payne and Ron Bousso

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CNOOC LIMITED
07:30pLarge oil traders vie for Guyana marketing deal despite price plunge
RE
04/07Exxon could delay third Guyana project as government review drags on
RE
04/07Oil majors cut 2020 spending by 22% after prices slump
RE
04/01Oil majors slash 2020 spending by 20% after prices slump
RE
03/25Oil majors slash 2020 spending 18% after prices slump
RE
03/25CNOOC : 2019 Net Profit Rose 16%
DJ
03/25CNOOC : 2019 Annual Results
PU
03/25CNOOC : Production and Reserves Hit Record High Net Profit and Dividend Signific..
PU
03/25CNOOC LIMITED : Production and Reserves Hit Record High Net Profit and Dividend..
AQ
03/25CNOOC LIMITED : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 151 B
EBIT 2020 19 695 M
Net income 2020 14 022 M
Debt 2020 124 B
Yield 2020 3,39%
P/E ratio 2020 25,1x
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,09x
EV / Sales2021 2,41x
Capitalization 342 B
Chart CNOOC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CNOOC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNOOC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,68  CNY
Last Close Price 7,65  CNY
Spread / Highest target 75,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ke Qiang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Guang Jie Hu President & Executive Director
Dong Jin Wang Non-Executive Chairman
Wei Zhi Xie Chief Financial Officer
Sung Hong Chiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNOOC LIMITED-0.71%48 331
CONOCOPHILLIPS-45.78%37 970
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-50.05%24 353
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-55.38%15 759
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD0.43%12 784
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-49.38%12 633
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group