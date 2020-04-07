Log in
Oil majors cut 2020 spending by 22% after prices slump

04/07/2020 | 07:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

The world's biggest oil and gas companies are cutting spending this year following a collapse in oil prices driven by a slump in demand because of the coronavirus crisis and a price war between top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Cuts announced by nine major oil companies, including Saudi Aramco, Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell, come to a combined $38 billion, or a drop of 22% from their initial spending plans of $175 billion.

Exxon on Tuesday cut its 2020 budget by $10 billion to $23 billion.

BP has cut its 2020 spending plan by 25% and will reduce output from its U.S. shale oil and gas business.

(GRAPHIC - Oil Majors&apos;; 2020 capex cuts:

)

Oil prices have more than halved since January to around $34 a barrel. [O/R]

Investors say if the current crisis is prolonged, the spending cuts announced by major oil companies may not be enough to let them maintain dividends without adding to their already elevated levels of debt.

The combined debt of Chevron, Total, BP, Exxon and Shell stood at $231 billion at the end of in 2019, just shy of the $235 billion hit in 2016 when oil prices also tumbled below $30 a barrel.

(GRAPHIC - Big Oil's rising debt:

)

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.97% 339.05 Delayed Quote.-29.03%
CNOOC LIMITED -0.81% 8.56 End-of-day quote.-1.61%
ENI SPA 2.47% 9.547 Delayed Quote.-32.72%
EQUINOR ASA 0.40% 136.75 Delayed Quote.-22.39%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 3.43% 31.65 End-of-day quote.2.26%
TOTAL S.A. 1.76% 34.19 Real-time Quote.-31.27%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 227 B
EBIT 2019 82 703 M
Net income 2019 59 126 M
Debt 2019 111 B
Yield 2019 7,84%
P/E ratio 2019 5,93x
P/E ratio 2020 24,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,03x
EV / Sales2020 3,11x
Capitalization 350 B
Chart CNOOC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CNOOC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNOOC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,74  CNY
Last Close Price 7,83  CNY
Spread / Highest target 71,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ke Qiang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Guang Jie Hu President & Executive Director
Dong Jin Wang Non-Executive Chairman
Wei Zhi Xie Chief Financial Officer
Sung Hong Chiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNOOC LIMITED-1.61%46 828
CONOCOPHILLIPS-49.56%33 167
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-52.93%20 907
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-54.62%16 037
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-49.63%11 625
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED1.23%11 411
