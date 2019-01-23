Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  CNOOC Ltd    0883   HK0883013259

CNOOC LTD (0883)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CNOOC : China's CNOOC boosts spending target to highest in five years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 04:30am EST
FILE PHOTO: The company logo of CNOOC Ltd is displayed at a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China's state-owned offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd set its highest capital expenditure target since 2014, responding to the government's call for oil companies to build up the nation's petroleum output and reserves.

The company plans to spend 70 billion to 80 billion yuan ($10.3 billion to $11.8 billion) on exploration and production, CNOOC said in a press release on Wednesday, compared with an expected 63 billion yuan in capital spending for 2018.

Beijing has called on the state oil giants to increase domestic exploration to help meet strong crude demand and counter falling output from maturing fields. This came after President Xi Jinping urged oil companies in August to improve national security by boosting domestic production and reserves.

In response to the government's call, CNOOC pledged last week to double its exploration activities and proven oil and gas reserves in China over the next seven years.

Six new projects, including the Egina oilfield in Nigeria and the Huizhou 32-5 oilfield in the South China Sea, are expected to come on stream in 2019, the company said.

CNOOC expects to drill 173 exploration wells this year, it also said.

The company said its total oil and gas production will reach 480 million to 490 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2019, up from 475 million barrels in 2018.

CNOOC's domestic production will account for 63 percent of its total production in 2019, compared with 65 percent last year, the company said.

(Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen; Editing by Tom Hogue)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CNOOC LTD
04:30aCNOOC : China's CNOOC boosts spending target to highest in five years
RE
03:45aCNOOC LIMITED : Announces its 2019 Business Strategy and Development Plan
PR
01/22ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Flat As Japan Reports Weak Export Data
DJ
01/18EXCLUSIVE : Canadian oil firm MEG says Husky balked at friendly takeover talks
RE
01/18CNOOC : China's CNOOC to double domestic proven reserves, exploration work by 20..
RE
01/18CNOOC : starts production from Huizhou development project
AQ
01/18CNOOC : commences production at the Huizhou oil field project in the South China..
AQ
01/17CNOOC : s Huizhou project starts production in the South China Sea
AQ
01/17CNOOC : Huizhou 32-5 Oilfield /Huizhou 33-1 Oilfield Development Commences Produ..
AQ
01/17CNOOC : Commences Production At South China Sea Oil Fields
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 227 B
EBIT 2018 83 209 M
Net income 2018 54 919 M
Debt 2018 98 544 M
Yield 2018 5,24%
P/E ratio 2018 9,14
P/E ratio 2019 9,36
EV / Sales 2018 2,64x
EV / Sales 2019 2,56x
Capitalization 500 B
Chart CNOOC LTD
Duration : Period :
CNOOC Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNOOC LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,7  CNY
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guang Yu Yuan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ke Qiang Xu President & Executive Director
Hua Yang Chairman
Wei Zhi Xie Chief Financial Officer
Sung Hong Chiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNOOC LTD6.41%73 714
CONOCOPHILLIPS5.45%75 694
EOG RESOURCES11.07%56 169
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.21%49 167
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD4.25%31 063
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD-3.70%26 020
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.