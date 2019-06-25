Log in
CNOOC : China state planner calls for stable supply of coal, natural gas in summer

06/25/2019
Cranes unload coal from a cargo ship at a port in Lianyungang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's state planner asked coal miners to increase output and major gas producers to ensure stable supply during the summer as electricity demand rises.

Coal miners in western regions of Shanxi, Shaanxi and Inner Mongolia were ordered to step up production of high-quality coal, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, power utilities were encouraged to increase coal purchases from the spot market to ensure stable operation of power generation units.

Sinopec, CNPC, CNOOC and other key suppliers will need to accelerate construction of gas fields and arrange reasonable maintenance for their infrastructure, the NDRC said.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Kim Coghill)
