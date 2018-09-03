CNOOC : Interim Report 2018

CNOOC LIMITEDʕ਷ऎݱͩذϞࠢʮ̡

Contents

2 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

4 KEY FIGURES

5 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

11 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

13 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

14 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

15 NOTES TO INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

52 REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

53 OTHER INFORMATION

Chairman's Statement

Dear Shareholders,

The global economic upswing continued to strengthen in the ﬁrst half of 2018. However, uncertainties still exit under the global economy and international oil prices remain volatile. Against this complicated environment, the Company continued to capitalize on its strengths to explore comparative advantage and develop innovative ideas in an effort to reach its potential. During the period, the Company put quality ﬁrst and gave priority to performance and achieved outstanding results.

The Company continued to follow a value-driven exploration strategy in offshore China. In the ﬁrst half of the year, the Company made six commercial discoveries and drilled 33 successful appraisal wells. Bozhong 19-6 was appraised and conﬁrmed to be the largest gas ﬁeld in Bohai area. It is expected to become a hundred-million-ton class gas ﬁeld and to provide high-quality low-carbon energy to North China. In addition, Bozhong 29-6 was successfully appraised and is expected to become a 100-million-ton class oilﬁeld.

Regarding our overseas operations, the Company continued to focus on strategic core areas. Three new discoveries, including Ranger, Pacora and Longtail, were made in Guyana year to date. In addition, the Liza field was successfully appraised, further enhancing the asset value and providing a solid resource base for future project development. The Company also successfully completed the integration of its overseas management structure in the ﬁrst half of this year, which further enhanced the level of operation management of its overseas assets. Going forward, the Company will continue to acquire high-quality exploration blocks overseas, optimize its overseas asset portfolio and further promote global development.

At the beginning of this year, the Company set an annual production target of 470-480 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE). Through careful cultivation, the Company maintained efﬁcient oil and gas operations and successfully achieved its target for the ﬁrst half of the year and net production amounted to 238.1 million BOE. During the period, the Company made considerable efforts to kick off the "Bohai oilﬁeld stable production of 30 million tons for another 10 years" project, which further enhanced its oil and gas supply capability. To date, two out of the ﬁve new projects planned for 2018 have already commenced production and the remaining projects are also progressing smoothly.

During the low oil price cycle, the Company worked hard to improve its ability in cost control and sustainable development through management optimization and technological innovation. Despite international oil prices rebound and industry costs inﬂation, the Company maintained a competitive all-in cost of US$31.83 per BOE during the ﬁrst half of the year.

In the ﬁrst half of 2018, the Company continued to strengthen its reﬁned management and maintained good proﬁtability and sound ﬁnancial position. Oil and gas sales revenue reached RMB90.31 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 20.5%. Net proﬁt reached RMB25.48 billion and earnings per share amounted to RMB0.57, representing a signiﬁcant year-on-year increase of 56.8%. The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of HK$0.30 per share (tax inclusive) for the ﬁrst half of 2018 by taking into account the Company's ﬁnancial status.

The Company is committed to a green and low-carbon development model and has strived to enhance the supply of clean energy. After years of hard work, the Company's natural gas reserves have increased gradually with a promising development potential. In the ﬁrst half of this year, natural gas production increased by 11.0% year-on-year. The successful appraisal of Bozhong 19-6, the largest gas ﬁeld in Bohai, as well as the development and construction of Lingshui 17-2, the ﬁrst independent deepwater gas ﬁeld in offshore China, opened up a new era for the Company's natural gas business.

The Company has always regarded operational safety and environmental protection as the cornerstone for its sustainable development and upheld the principles of "Safety and Environmental Protection First, People Oriented and Focus on Equipment Integrity". The Company also adhered to the reciprocal relationship between development and protection. In practice, we strictly implemented national and industrial safety and environmental protection standards, actively participated in the battle against pollution, and focused on implementing the "Three-Year Action Plan to Enhance Environmental Protection in Bohai Oilfield". The Company continued to improve the level and capability of risk classification and management, to prevent major accidents and risks, and to ensure safety and environmental protection throughout the production process.

Looking forward to the second half of the year, the external environment is still complicated and volatile, with many uncertainties ahead. The Company will continue to maintain its conﬁdence and make solid progress to achieve its major production and operation targets for the year. Meanwhile, we will ensure the spirit of reform and the enthusiasm of innovation, respond to the uncertainties of the environment with high-quality development, turn challenges into opportunities, and achieve an overall improvement on competitiveness and risk resistance ability.

Dear shareholders, looking ahead, CNOOC Limited will continue to work hard, bring about and strive forward in order to achieve a high-quality development and create a better future with you.

Yang Hua

Chairman

Hong Kong, 23 August 2018

Key Figures

Six months ended 30 June 20182017

Net proﬁt, million RMB 25,477 16,250 Basic earnings per share, RMB 0.57 0.36 Total oil and gas sales, million RMB 90,309 74,943 Total revenue, million RMB 105,649 92,362 Interim dividend per share, HK$ (tax inclusive) 0.30 0.20 Net Production* Crude and Liquids, million barrels 194.1 198.2 Natural Gas, billion cubic feet 256.9 231.4 Total, million BOE 238.1 237.9

*Including our interest in equity-accounted investees, which is approximately 10.6 million BOE for the ﬁrst half of 2018 and approximately 8.4 million BOE for the ﬁrst half of 2017.