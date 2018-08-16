CNOOC : List of Directors and their Role and Functi...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
ANNOUNCEMENT
List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of CNOOC Limited and theirrespective role and function in the Board and the Board committees are set out below:
|
Board Committee
Directors
|
Audit Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Remuneration Committee
|
Executive Directors
|
Yuan Guangyu (CEO)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Xu Keqiang (President)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Non-executive Directors
|
Yang Hua (Chairman)
|
-
|
C
|
-
|
Wang Dongjin
|
-
|
-
|
M
|
Independent Non-executive Directors
|
Chiu Sung Hong
|
M
|
-
|
C
|
Lawrence J. Lau
|
M
|
M
|
-
|
Tse Hau Yin, Aloysius
|
C
|
-
|
M
|
Kevin G. Lynch
|
-
|
M
|
-
Notes:
1
2
