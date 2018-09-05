Log in
CNOOC LTD (0883)
End-of-day quote  - 09/04
13.96 HKD   +0.87%
CNOOC : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movement...

09/05/2018 | 09:47am CEST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/8/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedCNOOC Limited 5 September 2018

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 883

Description :N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Description :

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(HKD)

(HKD)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

No. of ordinary shares

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

N/A

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month(HKD):

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

44,647,455,984

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

---

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

44,647,455,984

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Pre-Global Offering Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price HK$1.19 per Share

(04/02/2001) ordinary shares(Note 1)

2.

2001 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price: HK$1.232 per Share

(04/02/2001) ordinary shares(Note 1)

3.

2002 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price: HK$2.108 per Share

(06/06/2002) ordinary shares(Note 1)Granted

---

---

---

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

Movement during the month

the month

---

0

---

0

---

0

Exercised

---

---

---

Cancelled

---

---

---

Lapsed

---

---

---

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

4.

2002 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price: HK$3.152 per Share

( 06/06/2002 ) ordinary shares(Note 1)

5.

2002 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price: HK$5.62 per Share

( 06/06/2002 ) ordinary shares(Note 1)

6.

2005 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price: HK$5.56 per Share

( 31/12/2005 ) ordinary shares(Note 1)

7.

2005 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price: HK$7.29 per Share

( 31/12/2005 ) ordinary shares(Note 1)

8.

2005 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price: HK$14.828 per Share

( 31/12/2005 ) ordinary shares(Note 1)

9.

2005 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price:

Granted

---

---

---

---

---

---

No. of new

No. of new shares of

shares of issuer

issuer which may be

issued during the

issued pursuant

month pursuant

thereto as at close of

Movement during the month

thereto

the month

---

0

---

0

---

0

---

0

---

0

---

31,950,000

Exercised

---

---

---

---

---

---Cancelled

---

---

---

---

---

---Lapsed

---

---

---

---

---

---

HK$9.93 per Share

( 31/12/2005 ) ordinary shares(Note 1)

10.

2005 Share Option Scheme

Exercise Price: HK$12.696 per Share

---

---

---

---

---

38,093,000

( 31/12/2005 ) ordinary shares(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

---

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/ATotal funds raised during the month from exercise of options (HKD)

---

Disclaimer

CNOOC Limited published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 07:46:02 UTC
