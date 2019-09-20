CNOOC : PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE TO BE GUARANTEED BY THE COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy the securities of CNOOC Limited (the "Company") or any of its subsidiaries (the "Securities") in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933. Any public offering of the Company's securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company and that will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. The Company intends to conduct a public offering of the securities as described herein in the United States pursuant to the Company's post-effective amendment No. 1 to the shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No.333-224357) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on 20 September 2019.

No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 00883)

PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE

TO BE GUARANTEED BY THE COMPANY

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to the Inside Information Provision under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules.

CNOOC Finance (2013), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, proposes to offer the Notes to professional investors in Hong Kong and elsewhere outside the United States, and in the United States pursuant to the Company's post-effective amendment No. 1 to the shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-224357) filed with the SEC on 20 September 2019. The Notes are expected to be issued by CNOOC Finance (2013) and guaranteed by the Company. The completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to market conditions and investors' interest. Bank of China Limited, BOCI Asia Limited, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and UBS AG Hong Kong Branch, as the joint global coordinators, joint lead managers and joint bookrunners and ABCI Capital Limited, Agricultural Bank of China Limited Hong Kong Branch, The Bank of East Asia, Limited, BOCOM International Securities Limited, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, ICBC International Securities Limited and Société Générale as the joint bookrunners, are managing the Proposed Notes Issue.