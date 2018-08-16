CNOOC : Resignation of Non-executive Director

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 00883)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Theboard of directors (the "Board") of CNOOC Limited (the "Company")announces that Mr. Liu Jian("Mr. Liu") hasresigned as the Vice Chairman and a Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 16 August 2018 due to retirement.

Mr. Liu confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board in any respect and he is not aware of any matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Liu for his contributions and services to the Company.

By Order of the Board

CNOOC Limited

Li Jiewen

Joint Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 16 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following: