CNOOC LTD (0883)
End-of-day quote - 08/15
12.26 HKD   -1.92%
11:46aCNOOC : Resignation of Non-executive Director
PU
11:41aCNOOC : List of Directors and their Role and Functi...
PU
08/02CNOOC : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movement...
PU
CNOOC : Resignation of Non-executive Director

0
08/16/2018 | 11:46am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 00883)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Theboard of directors (the "Board") of CNOOC Limited (the "Company")announces that Mr. Liu Jian("Mr. Liu") hasresigned as the Vice Chairman and a Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 16 August 2018 due to retirement.

Mr. Liu confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board in any respect and he is not aware of any matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Liu for his contributions and services to the Company.

By Order of the Board

CNOOC Limited

Li Jiewen

Joint Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 16 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following:

Executive Directors

Independent Non-executive Directors

Yuan Guangyu

Chiu Sung Hong

Xu Keqiang

Lawrence J. Lau

Tse Hau Yin, Aloysius

Non-executive Directors

Kevin G. Lynch

Yang Hua(Chairman)

Wang Dongjin

Disclaimer

CNOOC Limited published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 09:45:09 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 227 B
EBIT 2018 75 964 M
Net income 2018 55 445 M
Debt 2018 89 667 M
Yield 2018 5,39%
P/E ratio 2018 8,81
P/E ratio 2019 8,44
EV / Sales 2018 2,51x
EV / Sales 2019 2,39x
Capitalization 480 B
Chart CNOOC LTD
Duration : Period :
CNOOC Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNOOC LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 13,6  CNY
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guang Yu Yuan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ke Qiang Xu President & Executive Director
Hua Yang Chairman
Wei Zhi Xie Chief Financial Officer
Sung Hong Chiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNOOC LTD9.27%69 620
CONOCOPHILLIPS23.56%83 845
EOG RESOURCES14.05%71 282
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.15%61 001
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.60%42 746
ANADARKO PETROLEUM24.87%34 299
