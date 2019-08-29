Log in
CNOOC Ltd    0883

CNOOC LTD

(0883)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/28
11.04 HKD   +0.91%
05:54aChina's CNOOC first-half earnings rise 19% on stronger oil, gas sales
RE
05:26aCNOOC 1st Half Net Profit Up 19% on Year on Higher Oil, Gas Sales
DJ
05:21aCNOOC : 2019 Mid-year Review_Analyst Briefing
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

China's CNOOC first-half earnings rise 19% on stronger oil, gas sales

08/29/2019 | 05:54am EDT
The logo of China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) is pictured at its headquarters in Beijing

SINGAPORE/BEIJING (Reuters) - China's national offshore producer CNOOC Ltd said on Thursday first-half profit rose nearly 19% from a year earlier, as higher sales of oil and gas offset weaker global oil prices.

Net profit at the listed arm of state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corp was 30.25 billion yuan ($4.26 billion) in the six month through June, filings to the Hong Kong exchange showed. Revenue rose 3% from a year earlier to 108.9 billion yuan.

"The lingering economic and trade disputes, as well as geopolitical instability, may result in further volatility of international oil prices," CNOOC Chairman Yang Hua said.

Total oil and gas sales expanded 4.4% to 94.28 billion yuan, with net production of oil and gas up 2.1% at 243 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The offshore oil and gas explorer and producer, one of the world's most cost-efficient among peers, cut its all-in production cost further to $28.99 barrel, 8.9% below the year-ago level.

Total capital spending reached 33.7 billion yuan in the first six months, up 60.5% on year, in line with the company's pledge late last year to keep it elevated at record rates over the next few years.

CNOOC said it would continue to focus on exploration of mid-to-large sized oil and gas fields. Among the big discoveries made during the first half, Bozhong 19-6, a condensate gas field off north China's Bohai Sea, has added over 100 million tonnes in proven reserves.

The company continued to make progress at large-scale development projects, including deep-water Lingshui 17-2 and Liuhua 16-2, both in the South China Sea, CNOOC said, without giving further details.

The company had earlier targeted to start production at Lingshui 17-2, its first full-owned deepwater gas project, in 2020.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Singapore and Muyu Xu in Beijing; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNOOC LTD 0.91% 11.04 End-of-day quote.-9.21%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.07% 60.4 Delayed Quote.7.85%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.23% 7.1441 Delayed Quote.4.30%
WTI 0.52% 56.12 Delayed Quote.17.00%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 223 B
EBIT 2019 77 304 M
Net income 2019 55 243 M
Debt 2019 110 B
Yield 2019 5,93%
P/E ratio 2019 8,20x
P/E ratio 2020 7,81x
EV / Sales2019 2,51x
EV / Sales2020 2,33x
Capitalization 450 B
Chart CNOOC LTD
Duration : Period :
CNOOC Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNOOC LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 14,25  CNY
Last Close Price 10,08  CNY
Spread / Highest target 76,2%
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guang Yu Yuan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ke Qiang Xu President & Executive Director
Hua Yang Chairman
Wei Zhi Xie Chief Financial Officer
Sung Hong Chiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNOOC LTD-9.21%62 835
CONOCOPHILLIPS-16.68%57 672
EOG RESOURCES INC.-16.83%42 093
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-31.00%38 561
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-5.16%27 933
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD-19.15%21 244
