Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  CNOOC Ltd    0883   HK0883013259

CNOOC LTD (0883)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cnooc : First-Half Net Profit up 57% on Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 11:48am CEST

By Chester Yung

Cnooc Ltd. (0883.HK) said Thursday that its first-half net profit rose 57% from a year earlier, thanks partly to increased revenue from sales of oil and gas and the rebound in international oil prices.

The major Chinese offshore oil producer said its net profit for six months ended June 30 rose to 25.48 billion yuan (US$3.73 billion) from CNY16.25 billion a year earlier.

The company said its first-half revenue rose 14% to CNY105.65 billion, while its oil-and-gas sales rose 21% to CNY90.31 billion. The combined oil-and-gas output for the six months ended June was 238.1 million barrels of oil equivalent, up 0.1% from a year earlier, it added.

It declared an interim dividend of 30 Hong Kong cents (3.82 US cents) a share.

Write to Chester Yung at chester.yung@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CNOOC LTD
11:57aCNOOC : Maintaining High-quality Development with Profit Surged
PU
11:48aCNOOC : First-Half Net Profit up 57% on Year
DJ
10:57aCNOOC : Announcement of 2018 Interim Results (Unaud...
PU
08/16CNOOC : Resignation of Non-executive Director
PU
08/16CNOOC : List of Directors and their Role and Functi...
PU
08/02CNOOC : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movement...
PU
07/26CNOOC : Announcement
PU
07/24CNOOC : Lingshui 17-2 Gas Field Development Project Teg System
AQ
07/23Exxon Increases Its Resource Estimate for Guyana's Stabroek Block
DJ
07/15CNOOC : to Invest $3 Billion in Nigeria's Hydrocarbon Sector
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21Brazil relaxes local content rules for Libra offshore oilfield 
08/07Crude Oil-To-Chemicals Projects Presage A New Era In Global Petrochemical Ind.. 
08/06Nexen to move forward with Buzzard phase 2 development 
07/2915 High Yield 'Safer' Dividend Energy WallStars Gush For July 
07/23Exxon, Hess raise Stabroek resource estimate by 25% to 4B boe 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 228 B
EBIT 2018 76 237 M
Net income 2018 55 445 M
Debt 2018 89 667 M
Yield 2018 5,24%
P/E ratio 2018 9,05
P/E ratio 2019 8,70
EV / Sales 2018 2,53x
EV / Sales 2019 2,41x
Capitalization 487 B
Chart CNOOC LTD
Duration : Period :
CNOOC Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNOOC LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 13,7  CNY
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guang Yu Yuan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ke Qiang Xu President & Executive Director
Hua Yang Chairman
Wei Zhi Xie Chief Financial Officer
Sung Hong Chiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNOOC LTD14.26%70 832
CONOCOPHILLIPS29.15%82 381
EOG RESOURCES7.02%66 892
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.10%60 329
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.47%42 245
ANADARKO PETROLEUM16.63%32 035
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.