Cnooc : First-Half Net Profit up 57% on Year

By Chester Yung



Cnooc Ltd. (0883.HK) said Thursday that its first-half net profit rose 57% from a year earlier, thanks partly to increased revenue from sales of oil and gas and the rebound in international oil prices.

The major Chinese offshore oil producer said its net profit for six months ended June 30 rose to 25.48 billion yuan (US$3.73 billion) from CNY16.25 billion a year earlier.

The company said its first-half revenue rose 14% to CNY105.65 billion, while its oil-and-gas sales rose 21% to CNY90.31 billion. The combined oil-and-gas output for the six months ended June was 238.1 million barrels of oil equivalent, up 0.1% from a year earlier, it added.

It declared an interim dividend of 30 Hong Kong cents (3.82 US cents) a share.

