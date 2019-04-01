LNG supply will be ample in the future: CNOOC chairman

"I hope in the future the contract terms will be shorter, more flexible and maybe cheaper," said Yang Hua, chairman of CNOOC, which is the parent of CNOOC Ltd.

"In Asia, (the) LNG market is still being curbed by lack of infrastructure. Some suppliers have stringent terms on length and destination of contract."

Last year, CNOOC supplied 12.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from domestic offshore fields and 50 bcm of gas in total, he added.

(Reporting by Meng Meng and David Stanway in SHANGHAI; editing by Richard Pullin)