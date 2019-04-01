Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  CNOOC Ltd    0883   HK0883013259

CNOOC LTD

(0883)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LNG supply will be ample in the future: CNOOC chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 10:16pm EDT
Chairman and CEO Yang Hua of CNOOC attends a news conference on the company's interim results in Hong Kong

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be ample in the future, the chairman of China National Offshore Oil Corp, or CNOOC, said on Tuesday at the LNG2019 conference in Shanghai.

"I hope in the future the contract terms will be shorter, more flexible and maybe cheaper," said Yang Hua, chairman of CNOOC, which is the parent of CNOOC Ltd.

"In Asia, (the) LNG market is still being curbed by lack of infrastructure. Some suppliers have stringent terms on length and destination of contract."

Last year, CNOOC supplied 12.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from domestic offshore fields and 50 bcm of gas in total, he added.

(Reporting by Meng Meng and David Stanway in SHANGHAI; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CNOOC LTD
10:16pLNG SUPPLY WILL BE AMPLE IN THE FUTU : CNOOC chairman
RE
03/29ASIA MARKETS: Shanghai Composite Leads Asia Stocks Higher After U.S., China R..
DJ
03/26ASIA MARKETS: Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed As Fears Of Global Slowdown Persist
DJ
03/26PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : PTTEP Starts Development on Phase 1 of Alge..
AQ
03/26CNOOC : Reserves & Production Steadily Expanded Net Profit Significantly Increas..
AQ
03/25ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Gain After Monday's Slide
DJ
03/25CNOOC : Hires Island Innovator for West of Shetland Well
AQ
03/25CNOOC : reports 2018 reserves, production, profit increase
AQ
03/25ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Tumble On Recession Fears, Nikkei Slides 3%
DJ
03/23CNOOC : reports 2018 reserves, producton, profit increase
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 222 B
EBIT 2019 72 019 M
Net income 2019 51 784 M
Debt 2019 99 077 M
Yield 2019 4,55%
P/E ratio 2019 11,02
P/E ratio 2020 9,79
EV / Sales 2019 2,97x
EV / Sales 2020 2,67x
Capitalization 561 B
Chart CNOOC LTD
Duration : Period :
CNOOC Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNOOC LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 13,9  CNY
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guang Yu Yuan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ke Qiang Xu President & Executive Director
Hua Yang Chairman
Wei Zhi Xie Chief Financial Officer
Sung Hong Chiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNOOC LTD22.70%83 947
CONOCOPHILLIPS7.04%75 710
EOG RESOURCES INC.9.14%55 209
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.85%49 620
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD11.38%33 060
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD6.57%29 050
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About