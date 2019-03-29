Cnova N.V. : Release of the 2018 Annual Report

CNOVA N.V.

2018 Annual Report

AMSTERDAM, March 29, 2019, 7:45 CET Cnova N.V. (Euronext Paris: CNV; ISIN: NL0010949392) ("Cnova" or the "Company") has published its annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2018. The report was filed with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) and is available on the Company's website, www.cnova.com.

***

About Cnova N.V.

Cnova N.V., one of the leading e-Commerce companies in France, serves 8.9 million active customers via its state-of-the-art website, Cdiscount. Cnova N.V.'s product offering provides its clients with a wide variety of very competitively priced goods, fast and customer-convenient delivery options, practical and innovative payment solutions as well as travel, entertainment and domestic energy services. Cnova N.V. is part of Groupe Casino, a global diversified retailer. Cnova N.V.'s news releases are available at www.cnova.com. Information available on, or accessible through, the sites referenced above is not part of this press release.

This press release contains regulated information (gereglementeerde informatie) within the meaning of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) which must be made publicly available pursuant to Dutch and French law. This press release is intended for information purposes only.

***

Cnova Investor Relations Contact:

investor@cnovagroup.com

Tel: +31 20 301 22 40 Media contact:

directiondelacommunication@cdiscount.com

Tel: +33 5 56 30 07 14

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cnova N.V. via Globenewswire

