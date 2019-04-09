CNOVA N.V.

Publishes Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Amsterdam - April 9, 2019, 07:45 CEST - Cnova N.V. (Euronext Paris: CNV; ISIN: NL0010949392) ("Cnova") today published the notice of its 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") on its website at www.cnova.com. The AGM is to be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 13:00 CEST, at Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol Hotel located at Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118BN, in Schiphol, the Netherlands. As explained further in the notice and the explanatory notes relating to the AGM, the AGM is being convened to (i) review the annual board of directors' report for the financial year 2018, (ii) submit to a shareholder vote the adoption of the annual accounts for the financial year 2018, and (iii) submit to a shareholder vote the (re)appointment of Mr. Bernard Oppetit, Eleazar de Carvalho Filho and Franck-Philippe Georgin, as Non-Executive Directors and Mr. Emmanuel Grenier as Executive Director, as well as various other items relating to Dutch corporate law.

The AGM notice and agenda, the explanatory notes thereto the 2018 Dutch Annual Report as well as the proxy card forms are available at Cnova's website at www.cnova.com.

About Cnova N.V.

Cnova N.V., one of the leading e-Commerce companies in France, serves 8.9 million active customers via its state-of-the-art website, Cdiscount. Cnova N.V.'s product offering provides its clients with a wide variety of very competitively priced goods, several fast and customer-convenient delivery options, practical payment solutions as well as travel, entertainment and domestic energy services. Cnova N.V. is part of Groupe Casino, a global diversified retailer. Cnova N.V.'s news releases are available at www.cnova.com. Information available on, or accessible through, the sites referenced above is not part of this press release.

This press release contains regulated information (gereglementeerde informatie) within the meaning of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) which must be made publicly available pursuant to Dutch and French law.

Cnova Investor Relations Contact:

investor@cnovagroup.com

Tel: +31 20 301 22 40 Media contact:

directiondelacommunication@cdiscount.com

Tel: +33 5 56 30 07 14

