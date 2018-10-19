CNP Assurances : 19 October 2018CNP Assurances is optimising the customer experience with Dial Once

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 18 October 2018

CNP Assurances is optimising the customer experience with Dial Once

CNP Assurances has been testing the visual IVR (interactive voice response) solution Dial Once since last year and has already succeeded in improving and simplifying the customer pathway.Within the framework of its drive to speed up its digital transformation, CNP Assurances has just entered into a 3-year contract with the start-up to roll this innovative solution out to all of its partners.

To speed up the way in which customer calls are managed when they telephone one of its services and improve their overall experience, CNP Assurances is rolling out the Dial Once solution to all of its customers, insured parties and beneficiaries of its partner networks.This "interactive visual server" can be accessed via any device (desktop PC, tablet computer, smartphone) and all mobile operating systems (Android and iOS), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Since last December, the system has been used by more than 80,000 customers who have managed - simply and autonomously - to find answers to their questions either on one of the interface's pages or via a form (22% of them), by email, SMS, on the CNP Assurances website or via an adviser. 23% of people using the Dial One interface did so during "closed hours", i.e. outside CNP Assurances' normal customer service opening hours.

An agile solution that is constantly evolving

As part of an ongoing desire to improve the quality of the way in which we manage customer relations, the interface gives them the option to rate each call. Thanks to their feedback, CNP Assurances' teams have been able to improve various existing digital pathways.

About CNP Assurances

CNP Assurances is the leading personal insurer in France with net profits of €1.285 billion in 2017. The Group is active in Europe and Latin America, with its secondary market strongly positioned in Brazil.

It has more than 38 million personal protection policyholders worldwide and over 14 million in savings and pension plans. Insurer, co-insurer and reinsurer, CNP Assurances designs innovative retirement and savings solutions. They are distributed by many partners and are adapted to their distribution mode, from physical networks to platforms that are 100% online, and the needs of customers in each country.

CNP Assurances has been listed on the Paris Stock Exchange since October 1998 and relies on a stable shareholder base (the Caisse des Dépôts, La Banque Postale, the BPCE Group and the French state).

About Dial Once

Founded in 2015 in Paris, Dial Once has developed a customer relations solution that directs calls to the company's content andcommunications channels via a smart contact platform.

This way, the customer pathway can be optimised and sped up, ensuring fast, high-quality answers, ultimately resulting in higher customer satisfaction rates. The Dial Once solution can be interfaced with all the main customer relations systems on themarket. Managed by Charles Dunston, the company employs around twenty people.

It successfully completed an initial round of fundraising for €2 million in early 2016, led in particular by Ventech and BGV.

For more information, visithttps://www.dial-once.com/

