Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  CNP Assurances    CNP   FR0000120222

CNP ASSURANCES (CNP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CNP Assurances : 19 October 2018CNP Assurances is optimising the customer experience with Dial Once

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 10:43am CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 18 October 2018

CNP Assurances is optimising the customer experience with Dial Once

CNP Assurances has been testing the visual IVR (interactive voice response) solution Dial Once since last year and has already succeeded in improving and simplifying the customer pathway.Within the framework of its drive to speed up its digital transformation, CNP Assurances has just entered into a 3-year contract with the start-up to roll this innovative solution out to all of its partners.

To speed up the way in which customer calls are managed when they telephone one of its services and improve their overall experience, CNP Assurances is rolling out the Dial Once solution to all of its customers, insured parties and beneficiaries of its partner networks.This "interactive visual server" can be accessed via any device (desktop PC, tablet computer, smartphone) and all mobile operating systems (Android and iOS), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Since last December, the system has been used by more than 80,000 customers who have managed - simply and autonomously - to find answers to their questions either on one of the interface's pages or via a form (22% of them), by email, SMS, on the CNP Assurances website or via an adviser. 23% of people using the Dial One interface did so during "closed hours", i.e. outside CNP Assurances' normal customer service opening hours.

An agile solution that is constantly evolving

As part of an ongoing desire to improve the quality of the way in which we manage customer relations, the interface gives them the option to rate each call. Thanks to their feedback, CNP Assurances' teams have been able to improve various existing digital pathways.

1

About CNP Assurances

CNP Assurances is the leading personal insurer in France with net profits of €1.285 billion in 2017. The Group is active in Europe and Latin America, with its secondary market strongly positioned in Brazil.

It has more than 38 million personal protection policyholders worldwide and over 14 million in savings and pension plans. Insurer, co-insurer and reinsurer, CNP Assurances designs innovative retirement and savings solutions. They are distributed by many partners and are adapted to their distribution mode, from physical networks to platforms that are 100% online, and the needs of customers in each country.

CNP Assurances has been listed on the Paris Stock Exchange since October 1998 and relies on a stable shareholder base (the Caisse des Dépôts, La Banque Postale, the BPCE Group and the French state).

About Dial Once

Founded in 2015 in Paris, Dial Once has developed a customer relations solution that directs calls to the company's content andcommunications channels via a smart contact platform.

This way, the customer pathway can be optimised and sped up, ensuring fast, high-quality answers, ultimately resulting in higher customer satisfaction rates. The Dial Once solution can be interfaced with all the main customer relations systems on themarket. Managed by Charles Dunston, the company employs around twenty people.

It successfully completed an initial round of fundraising for €2 million in early 2016, led in particular by Ventech and BGV.

For more information, visithttps://www.dial-once.com/

Press contacts

CNP Assurances:

Florence de Montmarin | +33 (0)1 42 18 86 51Tamara Bernard | +33 (0)1 42 18 86 19servicepresse@cnp.fr

Follow us on:

Disclaimer

CNP Assurances SA published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 08:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CNP ASSURANCES
10:43aCNP ASSURANCES : 19 October 2018CNP Assurances is optimising the customer experi..
PU
10/05CNP ASSURANCES : 5 October 2018CNP Assurances wins an award for its innovative A..
PU
10/04CNP ASSURANCES : 4 October 2018CNP Assurances ranks 76th in the Equileap gender ..
PU
09/30CNP ASSURANCES : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting right..
CO
09/28CNP ASSURANCES : Board of Directors Meeting
AQ
09/27CNP ASSURANCES : Board of Directors Meeting Held on 27 September 2018
PU
09/27CNP ASSURANCES : 27 September 2018CNP Assurances Board of Directors Meeting Held..
PU
09/24CNP ASSURANCES : 24 September 2018CNP Patrimoine launches CNP Ethique its convic..
PU
09/17CNP ASSURANCES : 17 September 2018CNP Assurances continues to support start-ups ..
PU
09/04CNP ASSURANCES : The foundation CNP Assurances and "Bibliothèques sans Frontière..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30CNP Assurances SA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/23CNP Assurances SA ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017'Safe' Financial-Services March Upsides Led By Maiden Holdings; Downsides By .. 
2016CNP Assurances SA reports FY15 results 
2015THE ISHARES MSCI FRANCE ETF : An Exceptional Fund 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 32 657 M
EBIT 2018 2 957 M
Net income 2018 1 322 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,75%
P/E ratio 2018 9,71
P/E ratio 2019 9,28
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,40x
Capitalization 13 334 M
Chart CNP ASSURANCES
Duration : Period :
CNP Assurances Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNP ASSURANCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 19,9 €
Spread / Average Target 2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antoine Lissowski Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Faugère Chairman
Philippe Van Haecke Manager-Programmes & Information System
François Pérol Director
Philippe Wahl Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNP ASSURANCES1.27%15 287
ALLIANZ-4.93%89 625
CHUBB LTD-14.71%58 783
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP1.85%46 247
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-17.67%43 187
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-2.22%40 424
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.