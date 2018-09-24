Log in
CNP ASSURANCES (CNP)

CNP ASSURANCES (CNP)
CNP Assurances : 24 September 2018CNP Patrimoine launches CNP Ethique its conviction investment offering

0
09/24/2018

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 24 September 2018

CNP Patrimoine launches CNP Ethique its conviction investment offering

For savers wishing to adopt an ethical approach while ensuring high performance objectives and diversification, CNP Patrimoine- CNP Assurances' entity dedicated to wealth management clients -presents its range of investment vehicles selected in accordance with ESG criteria.

To mark responsible finance week (27 September to 4 October 2018), CNP Patrimoine will present its CNP Ethique offering so it can share the CNP Assurances group's solid commitment to responsible investing with its distributor partners and their clients. This range of products will enable them to include a selection of 22 investment vehicles in their life assurance and multi-asset capitalisation contracts (the CNP Patrimoine range). These vehicles meet the Morningstar Sustainable-rated ethical and responsible criteria.

"By focusing their savings on companies which adhere to environmental, social and good governance criteria, investors give them meaning, but without sacrificing performance",says Marine de Bouchony, co-director of CNP Patrimoine.

"The CNP Ethique offering meets growing demand on the wealth management market for long-term diversification tools",says François Guilgot, co-director of CNP Patrimoine.

The CNP Ethique range is already available fromCNP Patrimoine's partners, private banks, independent financialadviser platforms and family officers.

1

About CNP Assurances

CNP Assurances is the leading personal insurer in France with net profits of €1.285 billion in 2017. The Group is active in Europe and Latin America, with its secondary market strongly positioned in Brazil.

It has more than 38 million personal protection policyholders worldwide and over 14 million in savings and pension plans. Insurer, co-insurer and reinsurer, CNP Assurances designs innovative retirement and savings solutions. They are distributed by many partners and are adapted to their distribution modes, from physical networks to platforms that are 100% online, and the needs of customers in each country.

CNP Assurances has been listed on the Paris Stock Exchange since October 1998 and relies on a stable shareholder base (the Caisse des Dépôts, La Banque Postale, the BPCE Group and the French state).

About CNP Patrimoine

Founded in 2014, CNP Patrimoine is the CNP Assurances entity dedicated to wealth management clients. Backed by a multidisciplinary team (sales managers, actuaries, legal staff, product designers and experts, financial specialists, wealth management engineers, back and middle offices), CNP Patrimoine offers a comprehensive range of services to wealth management consultants and their clients. From designing customised products and managing contracts to providing advice on wealth-related insurance, CNP Patrimoine controls the entire value chain in upscale savings products. CNP Patrimoine offers three forms of capital management: discretionary management, independent management with advice and independent management. CNP Patrimoine also uses CNP Luxembourg, a CNP Assurances subsidiary created in 2015, tospeed up CNP Assurances' upscale deployment on the European market. It has been consolidated since 31 December 2017.

Contacts

Press

Florence de Montmarin | +33 (0)1 42 18 86 51 Tamara Bernard | +33 (0)1 42 18 86 19

servicepresse@cnp.fr

Follow us on:

2

Disclaimer

CNP Assurances SA published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 09:03:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 32 657 M
EBIT 2018 2 957 M
Net income 2018 1 322 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,54%
P/E ratio 2018 10,29
P/E ratio 2019 9,83
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,42x
Capitalization 13 966 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 19,9 €
Spread / Average Target -2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antoine Lissowski Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Faugère Chairman
Philippe Van Haecke Manager-Programmes & Information System
François Pérol Director
Philippe Wahl Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNP ASSURANCES5.63%16 406
ALLIANZ0.67%96 126
CHUBB LTD-4.29%64 791
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-8.24%48 571
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP3.64%48 528
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES5.59%43 398
