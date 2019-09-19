Log in
CNP ASSURANCES

(CNP)
CNP Assurances : France's CNP and Brazil's Caixa seal $1.7 billion insurance deal

09/19/2019 | 05:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view shows the company logo of Caixa Economica Federal bank in downtown Rio de Janeiro

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - France's CNP Assurances has reached a deal worth 7 billion reais ($1.7 billion) with Caixa Economica Federal to sell insurance in the bank's more than 3,000 branches, the Brazilian state-owned lender said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Reuters reported that the companies would create a joint venture with Caixa insurance unit Caixa Seguridade holding a 60% stake and CNP owning the rest.

The deal involves life, pension plans and consumer credit life insurance to be sold through 2046, Caixa said in a filing.

One year ago, both financial institutions had agreed to create a similar joint-venture, in which CNP would have paid 4.65 billion reais for a contract to sell life insurance products through 2041. This deal has been revised under new terms.

The new joint venture will start to operate in 2021, when the current agreement will expire.

The deal is expected to be formalized by the end of 2020, Caixa said. CNP's 7 billion-real payment will be made up front.

Morgan Stanley is advising Caixa to forge partnerships for its insurance units, including this renegotiation with CNP. JP Morgan Chase is advising CNP Assurances.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Carolina Mandl

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 33 662 M
EBIT 2019 2 911 M
Net income 2019 1 442 M
Debt 2019 3 985 M
Yield 2019 5,11%
P/E ratio 2019 8,82x
P/E ratio 2020 8,44x
EV / Sales2019 0,49x
EV / Sales2020 0,51x
Capitalization 12 483 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 20,80  €
Last Close Price 18,19  €
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antoine Lissowski Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Paul Faugère Chairman
Thomas Béhar Group Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Van Haecke Manager-Programmes & Information System
François Pérol Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNP ASSURANCES-3.29%13 597
ALLIANZ SE19.96%96 743
CHUBB LTD23.46%72 687
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP28.25%55 310
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES27.22%51 451
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC46.28%50 150
