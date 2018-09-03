Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  CNP Assurances    CNP   FR0000120222

CNP ASSURANCES (CNP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CNP Assurances: Post Stabilisation Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 03:07pm CEST

PARIS, Sept. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

3rd September 2018

CNP Assurances

 Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:CNP Assurances
Guarantor (if any):na
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 500,000,000
Description:4.75% Perp NC10yr
Offer price:100
Stabilising Managers:HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Credit  Suisse, Natixis, Societe Generale, Unicredit

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Contacts:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400
rns@londonstockexchange.com
http://www.rns.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CNP ASSURANCES
03:07pCNP ASSURANCES : Post Stabilisation Notice
GL
08/30CNP ASSURANCES : 30 August 2018Conclusion of a binding framework agreement with ..
PU
08/30CNP ASSURANCES : Conclusion of a binding framework agreement with Caixa Segurida..
PU
08/29CNP ASSURANCES : France's CNP and Brazil's Caixa create new insurance joint vent..
RE
08/29CNP ASSURANCES : France to announce La Poste, CNP Assurances tie-up on Thursday
RE
08/03CNP ASSURANCES : ' -2018 Half-Yearly Financial Report available online
AQ
08/01CNP ASSURANCES : 1 August 2018CNP Assurances takes action to further bolster its..
PU
07/31CNP ASSURANCES : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting right..
CO
07/30CNP ASSURANCES : Meeting of the Board of Directors, 27 July 2018
AQ
07/30CNP ASSURANCES : First-Half 2018 Results
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30CNP Assurances SA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/23CNP Assurances SA ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017'Safe' Financial-Services March Upsides Led By Maiden Holdings; Downsides By .. 
2016CNP Assurances SA reports FY15 results 
2015THE ISHARES MSCI FRANCE ETF : An Exceptional Fund 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 32 657 M
EBIT 2018 2 957 M
Net income 2018 1 308 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,64%
P/E ratio 2018 9,98
P/E ratio 2019 9,61
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 13 643 M
Chart CNP ASSURANCES
Duration : Period :
CNP Assurances Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNP ASSURANCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 19,8 €
Spread / Average Target -0,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Faugère Chairman
Antoine Lissowski Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Philippe Van Haecke Manager-Programmes & Information System
François Pérol Director
Philippe Wahl Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNP ASSURANCES3.19%15 825
ALLIANZ-4.10%91 565
CHUBB LTD-7.45%62 651
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-10.76%47 239
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP-0.47%46 112
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES3.98%42 736
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.