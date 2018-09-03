PARIS, Sept. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

3rd September 2018

CNP Assurances

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: CNP Assurances Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: 4.75% Perp NC10yr Offer price: 100 Stabilising Managers: HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Natixis, Societe Generale, Unicredit

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction



