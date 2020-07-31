Press Release

Paris, 31 July 2020

CNP Assurances appoints Véronique Weill as a Director and Chairwoman of

its Board of Directors

On proposal by the remuneration and appointments committee, the Board of Directors of CNP Assurances has appointed Mrs Véronique Weill as a Director and as its Chairwoman, to replace Mr Jean-Paul Faugère for the remaining term of his office running to the end of the general meeting of shareholders that will be called in 2021 to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending 31 December 2020.

Mrs Véronique Weill has held many major positions in the insurance and banking sectors, where she has spent most of her career, giving her the necessary skills to best support the company´s development in the coming years. The Board of Directors entrusts her with its full confidence in carrying out its assignments.

Véronique Weill, currently General Manager of Publicis Groupe, will ensure the transition until the end of the year.

Biography of Véronique Weill, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of CNP Assurances

Mrs Véronique Weill, who is a graduate of the Political Sciences Institute in Paris (IEP) and holds a literature degree from the Sorbonne university, joined Publicis Groupe on 1 August 2017, as General Manager in charge of mergers & acquisitions and Re:sources. She is a member of the group´s Management Committee. She is also a member of the Supervisory Committee of the Fondation Gustave Roussy, and co-chair of the campaign Committee. Véronique Weill was previously also Group Chief Customer Officer in charge of Customers, Brand and Digital at the AXA group from 2016, as well as a member of the Scientific Board of the AXA Research Fund. She joined AXA in June 2006 as CEO of AXA Business Services and Director of Operational Excellence, and was appointed to the group´s Management Committee in 2010 as CEO. Between 1985 and 2006, Véronique Weill held various executive positions within JP Morgan Chase Bank in New York, including Global Head of Operations for the investment banking business and Global Head of IT and Operations for the asset management and private banking business. Véronique Weill began her career at Arthur Andersen Audit in Paris.

© Delloye

CNP Assurances - Head office: 4, place Raoul Dautry 75716 Paris cedex 15 - +33 (0)1 42 18 88 88 I www.cnp.fr

Limited Company with share capital of EUR 686,618,477 fully paid up I Paris Companies Register no. 341 737 062 - Company governed by the French insurance code