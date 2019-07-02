Log in
CNP ASSURANCES

(CNP)
  Report  
CNP Assurances to further expand abroad after La Poste deal

07/02/2019 | 06:52am EDT
The logo of French group La Poste is pictured in Toulouse

PARIS (Reuters) - French insurer CNP Assurances will seek to further expand abroad after a deal with state-owned mail operator La Poste, the head of La Poste's banking arm said on Tuesday.

"With a strong domestic presence, CNP Assurances will have to find a development strategy through internationalization with the support of Banque Postale," Remy Weber, the CEO of Banque Postale told reporters on Tuesday.

CNP Assurance is already present in Brazil and in Italy through a partnership with Caixa Economica Federal and UniCredit, respectively. The French insurer also signed an agreement with Spain's Banco Santander.

La Poste is due to take over CNP Assurances in a bid to create a state-controlled bank and insurer focussed on the country's rural areas.

After the operation that will allow the French post office to diversify away from the shrinking mail business, La Poste will own 60% in CNP Assurances. The deal is due to be operational in January 2020.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER 0.94% 4.119 End-of-day quote.3.67%
CNP ASSURANCES 0.00% 20.32 Real-time Quote.9.72%
UNICREDIT SPA -1.50% 10.664 End-of-day quote.7.78%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 32 852 M
EBIT 2019 2 893 M
Net income 2019 1 404 M
Debt 2019 4 873 M
Yield 2019 4,57%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,57x
EV / Sales2019 0,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
Capitalization 13 940 M
Chart CNP ASSURANCES
Duration : Period :
CNP Assurances Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNP ASSURANCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,8  €
Last Close Price 20,3  €
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antoine Lissowski Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Paul Faugère Chairman
Thomas Béhar Group Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Van Haecke Manager-Programmes & Information System
François Pérol Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNP ASSURANCES9.72%15 773
ALLIANZ22.30%102 343
CHUBB LTD14.45%67 440
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP16.89%52 086
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES25.08%51 007
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC36.62%46 340
