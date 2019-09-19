Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  CNP Assurances    CNP   FR0000120222

CNP ASSURANCES

(CNP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: France's CNP and Brazil's Caixa close to reaching $1.7 billion insurance deal - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 12:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man passes with an umbrella in the pouring rain near a branch of Spanish CaixaBank in central Madrid

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - France's CNP Assurances is close to reaching a deal worth 7 billion reais ($1.7 billion) with Brazil's state-owned lender Caixa Economica Federal to sell insurance in the bank's more than 3,000 branches, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The companies will create a joint venture with Caixa insurance unit Caixa Seguridade holding a 60% stake and CNP owning the rest.

The deal involves life, pension plans and consumer credit life insurance to be sold through 2046, one of the sources added.

The agreement is likely to be announced in the coming hours.

Caixa and CNP Assurances did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

One year ago, both financial institutions had agreed to create a similar joint-venture, but CNP would pay 4.65 billion reais for a contract to sell life insurance products through 2041. This deal has been revised under new terms, the sources said.

The new joint venture will start to operate in 2021, when the current agreement will expire.

Morgan Stanley is advising Caixa to forge partnerships for its insurance units, including this renegotiation with CNP. JP Morgan Chase is advising CNP Assurances.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Carolina Mandl

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CNP ASSURANCES
12:36pEXCLUSIVE : France's CNP and Brazil's Caixa close to reaching $1.7 billion insur..
RE
09/17France's Macron bets on private-sector funding to fuel startup push
RE
08/06CNP Assurances and Cattolica among bidders for UBI's insurance arm - sources
RE
07/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Sprint, T-Mobile, Refinitiv, Pfizer
07/02CNP Assurances to further expand abroad after La Poste deal
RE
06/26CNP ASSURANCES : French regulator approves La Poste takeover to protect rural se..
AQ
06/25CNP ASSURANCES : French regulator approves La Poste's takeover of CNP Assurances
RE
06/07ECONOMY : French takeover of CNP Cyprus will invigorate insurance sector
AQ
06/05CYPRUS : BoC offloads unwanted CNP insurance for EUR 97.5 mln
AQ
06/04CNP ASSURANCES : Bank of Cyprus to sell Laiki insurance legacy
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 33 662 M
EBIT 2019 2 911 M
Net income 2019 1 442 M
Debt 2019 3 985 M
Yield 2019 5,19%
P/E ratio 2019 8,68x
P/E ratio 2020 8,31x
EV / Sales2019 0,48x
EV / Sales2020 0,51x
Capitalization 12 291 M
Chart CNP ASSURANCES
Duration : Period :
CNP Assurances Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNP ASSURANCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 20,80  €
Last Close Price 17,91  €
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antoine Lissowski Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Paul Faugère Chairman
Thomas Béhar Group Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Van Haecke Manager-Programmes & Information System
François Pérol Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNP ASSURANCES-3.29%13 597
ALLIANZ SE19.96%96 743
CHUBB LTD23.46%72 687
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP28.25%55 310
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES27.22%51 451
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC46.28%50 150
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group