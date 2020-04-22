CNS Pharmaceuticals : to Host Shareholder Webinar Today to Discuss Coronavirus Collaboration, the Significance of WP1244, and an Update on the Cancer Free Survivor Treated with Berubicin

HOUSTON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors, announced that CEO, John M. Climaco, will be issuing a shareholder webinar on April 22nd, 2020 at 4:30pm ET to discuss the Company's novel DNA-binding agent, WP1244, and to provide an update on both the development of WP1122 through its strong relationship with WPD Pharmaceuticals in Poland, and a glioblastoma survivor treated with Berubicin.

Details of the webinar are below:

Date: April 22nd, 2020 Time: 4:30-5:00pm ET Link: https://cnspharma.com/webinar-april-2020/

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic brain and central nervous system tumors. Its lead candidate Berubicin is proposed for the treatment of glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer currently considered incurable, as well as for pancreatic and ovarian cancers, and lymphomas. The Company entered into an intellectual property (IP) agreement with Houston Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and a Purchase Agreement with Reata. For more information, visit www.cnspharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although CNS believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. CNS has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under in our SEC filings, including under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. CNS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

