Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates CNS Pharmaceuticals

05/08/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("CNS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CNSP).  Investors who purchased CNS securities may be affected.

On May 1, 2020, The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced the temporary suspension of trading in the securities of CNS "because of questions regarding the accuracy and adequacy of information in the marketplace about the Company and its securities." According to the SEC, "[t]hose questions relate to, among other things, statements made by CNS and others in press releases to investors issued between March 23, 2020 and April 13, 2020 concerning the Company's business, including the status of development of a drug candidate labeled WP1122, the status of testing WP1122's impact on COVID-19, and the ability to expedite regulatory approval of any such treatment."

If you purchased CNS common stock or other CNS securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003. 

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(646) 315-9003
E-mail: dhall@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4700
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-investigates-cns-pharmaceuticals-301055981.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
