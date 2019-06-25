Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  CNT Group Limited    0701   BMG2237T1009

CNT GROUP LIMITED

(0701)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 06/21
0.315 HKD   0.00%
12:30aCNT : Change of Address of Share Registrar and Transfer Office in Hong Kong
PU
06/05CNT : Poll Results of Annual General Meeting and Retirement of Director
PU
03/25CNT : Notice of Special General Meeting
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CNT : Change of Address of Share Registrar and Transfer Office in Hong Kong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 12:30am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF SHARE REGISTRAR

AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of CNT Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Company's share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited (the "HK Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the HK Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

On behalf of the Board

CNT Group Limited

Lam Ting Ball, Paul

Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lam Ting Ball, Paul and

Mr.

Chong Chi Kwan as executive

directors; Mr. Tsui Ho Chuen, Philip,

Mr. Chan Wa Shek and Mr. Zhang

Yulin as non-executive directors; and

Mr.

Wu Hong Cho, Mr. Danny T

Wong and Mr. Zhang Xiaojing as

independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

CNT Group Limited published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 04:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CNT GROUP LIMITED
12:30aCNT : Change of Address of Share Registrar and Transfer Office in Hong Kong
PU
06/05CNT : Poll Results of Annual General Meeting and Retirement of Director
PU
03/25CNT : Notice of Special General Meeting
PU
03/20CNT : Supplemental Deed to the Share Exchange Agreement in respect of Very Subst..
PU
02/08CNT : sees year net turn to red at HK$18m-26m
AQ
2018CNT : Delay in Despatch of Circular in relation to the Very Substantial Disposal..
PU
2018CNT : Trading Halt
PU
2018CNT : Positive Profit Alert
PU
2018CNT : Poll Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
2018CNT : Discloseable Transaction - Joint Supplemental Announcement in relation to ..
PU
More news
Chart CNT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CNT Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Chi Kwan Chong Executive Director & Managing Director
Ting Ball Lam Chairman
Ho Chuen Tsui Non-Executive Director
Yu Lin Zhang Non-Executive Director
Danny T. Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNT GROUP LIMITED0.00%0
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY18.43%39 401
PPG INDUSTRIES14.35%25 447
ASIAN PAINTS0.72%20 227
AKZONOBEL3.66%19 628
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD13.42%12 961
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About