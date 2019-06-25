CNT : Change of Address of Share Registrar and Transfer Office in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF SHARE REGISTRAR
AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN HONG KONG
The board of directors (the "Board") of CNT Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Company's share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited (the "HK Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong
All telephone and facsimile numbers of the HK Share Registrar will remain unchanged.
On behalf of the Board
CNT Group Limited
Lam Ting Ball, Paul
Chairman
Hong Kong, 25 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lam Ting Ball, Paul and
|
Mr.
|
Chong Chi Kwan as executive
|
directors; Mr. Tsui Ho Chuen, Philip,
|
Mr. Chan Wa Shek and Mr. Zhang
|
Yulin as non-executive directors; and
|
Mr.
|
Wu Hong Cho, Mr. Danny T
|
Wong and Mr. Zhang Xiaojing as
|
independent non-executive directors.
|
