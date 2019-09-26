CNT : Letter to New Registered Shareholders (with Reply Form) - Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communications

CNT GROUP LIMITED

北 海 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 701)

27 September 2019

Dear New Registered Shareholders,

Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communications

Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the bye-laws of CNT Group Limited (the "Company"), the Company is writing to invite you to elect your preferred means of receipt and language of the Company's Corporate Communications (Note) to be despatched to you in the future.

You may elect to receive the Company's future Corporate Communications in one of the following manners:

by electronic means through the Company's website at www.cntgroup.com.hk instead of receiving printed copies, and to receive a notification of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website by post or by email; or in printed form in English only; or in printed form in Chinese only; or in printed form in both English and Chinese.

Actions to be taken

Please complete and sign the enclosed reply form (the "Reply Form") and return it to the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited (the "Share Registrar") at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Reply Form, or by email at cnt-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

If the Company does not receive the completed and signed Reply Form by 25 October 2019, you will be deemed to have consented to receive the Company's future Corporate Communications by electronic means through the Company's website instead of receiving printed copies.

If you have chosen (or are deemed to have chosen) to receive future Corporate Communications by electronic means through the Company's website, the Company will send you a notification of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website by post or by email to the email address provided by you in the Reply Form for this purpose.

You are entitled to change your choice of the means of receipt (either in printed form or by electronic means through the Company's website) and/or the language versions of the Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Share Registrar or by email at cnt-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. If you have chosen (or are deemed to have chosen) to receive the Corporate Communications by electronic means through the Company's website but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications or would like to receive printed copies of the Corporate Communications, the Company will upon written request promptly send the printed copies of the Corporate Communications to you free of charge.

The English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications will be available on the Company's website at www.cntgroup.com.hk and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Share Registrar's hotline at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

CNT Group Limited

Lam Ting Ball, Paul

Chairman