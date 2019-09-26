Log in
CNT GROUP LIMITED

(0701)
CNT : Letter to New Registered Shareholders (with Reply Form) - Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communications

09/26/2019 | 04:53am EDT

CNT GROUP LIMITED

北 海 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 701)

27 September 2019

Dear New Registered Shareholders,

Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communications

Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the bye-laws of CNT Group Limited (the "Company"), the Company is writing to invite you to elect your preferred means of receipt and language of the Company's Corporate Communications (Note) to be despatched to you in the future.

You may elect to receive the Company's future Corporate Communications in one of the following manners:

  1. by electronic means through the Company's website at www.cntgroup.com.hk instead of receiving printed copies, and to receive a notification of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website by post or by email; or
  2. in printed form in English only; or
  3. in printed form in Chinese only; or
  4. in printed form in both English and Chinese.

Actions to be taken

Please complete and sign the enclosed reply form (the "Reply Form") and return it to the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited (the "Share Registrar") at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Reply Form, or by email at cnt-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

If the Company does not receive the completed and signed Reply Form by 25 October 2019, you will be deemed to have consented to receive the Company's future Corporate Communications by electronic means through the Company's website instead of receiving printed copies.

If you have chosen (or are deemed to have chosen) to receive future Corporate Communications by electronic means through the Company's website, the Company will send you a notification of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website by post or by email to the email address provided by you in the Reply Form for this purpose.

You are entitled to change your choice of the means of receipt (either in printed form or by electronic means through the Company's website) and/or the language versions of the Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Share Registrar or by email at cnt-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. If you have chosen (or are deemed to have chosen) to receive the Corporate Communications by electronic means through the Company's website but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications or would like to receive printed copies of the Corporate Communications, the Company will upon written request promptly send the printed copies of the Corporate Communications to you free of charge.

The English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications will be available on the Company's website at www.cntgroup.com.hk and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Share Registrar's hotline at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

CNT Group Limited

Lam Ting Ball, Paul

Chairman

Note: "Corporate Communications" refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to, the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report, the interim report, a notice of meeting, a listing document, a circular and a proxy form.

Reply Form

To: CNT Group Limited (the "Company")

(Stock Code: 701)

c/o Tricor Tengis Limited Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive future Corporate Communications (Note 5) of the Company as indicated below: (Please "" ONLY ONE of the following boxes.)

  • by electronic means through the Company's website at www.cntgroup.com.hk instead of receiving printed copies, and to receive a notification of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website by post or by email to the email address provided below (if any)
    My/Our email address:

(for notification of publication of Corporate Communications)

  • in printed form in English only
  • in printed form in Chinese only
  • in printed form in both English and Chinese

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)

Contact Telephone Number

(Please use BLOCK LETTERS)

Signature(s)

Date

Notes:

  1. If the Company does not receive this reply form duly completed and signed by 25 October 2019, you will be deemed to have consented to receive the Company's future Corporate Communications by electronic means through the Company's website instead of receiving printed copies, and a notification of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you by post in the future.
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this reply form in order to be valid.
  3. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions given on this reply form.
  4. Any reply form with no indicated choice, with more than one indicated choice, with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
  5. "Corporate Communications" refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to, the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report, the interim report, a notice of meeting, a listing document, a circular and a proxy form.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

  1. Your supply of your contact telephone number and email address to the Company is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your instructions and/or requests as stated in this reply form.
  2. Your contact telephone number and email address may be disclosed or transferred to our subsidiaries, our share registrars, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
  3. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your contact telephone number and email address in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance. Any such request should be made in writing to the Privacy Compliance Officer of the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, by mail to Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or by email at is-enquiries@hk.tricorglobal.com.

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope

to return this reply form to us.

No postage stamp is necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

Mailing Label

Tricor Tengis Limited

Freepost No.: 37

Hong Kong

CNT Group (701)

Disclaimer

CNT Group Limited published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 08:52:15 UTC
