CNT GROUP LIMITED (0701)
End-of-day quote  - 09/07
0.355 HKD   -2.74%
CNT : Trading Halt

09/09/2018 | 09:07pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CNT GROUP LIMITED 海集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 701)

TRADING HALT

At the request of CNT Group Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 10 September 2018 pending the release of an announcement in relation to a very substantial disposal and a major transaction, which will also constitute inside information of the Company pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

On behalf of the Board CNT Group Limited Lam Ting Ball, Paul

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lam Ting Ball, Paul and Mr. Chong Chi Kwan as executive directors; Mr. Tsui Ho Chuen, Philip, Mr. Chan Wa Shek, Mr. Zhang Yulin and Mr. Hung Ting Ho, Richard as non-executive directors; and Mr. Wu Hong Cho, Mr. Danny T Wong and Mr. Zhang Xiaojing as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

CNT Group Limited published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 01:06:03 UTC
