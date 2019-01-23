Co-Diagnostics, Inc. : CoPrimer™ Platform Featured at PAG XXVII Conference

Presentation coincided with launch of a private-label CoPrimer product

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that their CoPrimer™ platform was featured in presentations at the International Plant and Genome conference (PAG XXVII) last week in San Diego, California.

The public introduction of a novel, one-step SNP genotyping methodology with scalable multiplex capability followed a joint development project over the past year to test the performance of CoPrimers in multiplexed reactions. It also coincided with a private label CoPrimer product launch by a global leader in the design and manufacture of sophisticated polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and other custom oligonucleotide-based tools for applied markets. The patented structure of CoPrimers makes the platform ideal for a wide array of PCR applications, including infectious diseases, multiplexing of PCR reactions, SNP/SNV detection, agricultural and food supply chain uses, liquid biopsy, and next generation sequencing.

Mr. Dwight Egan, CEO of Co-Diagnostics, commented, “This product launch marks the first private label product based on the CoPrimer platform to be released on the market. We are excited for the opportunities this affords us to expand the footprint of CoPrimers to the manufacturer’s international client base. As adoption of this technology helps the world become better acquainted with the many features only allowed by CoPrimers, we anticipate that Co-Diagnostics’ own brand and reputation as a developer and licensor of unique, time- and cost-saving multiplex PCR technology solutions will be enhanced.”

Marketing for the private labeled product includes its ability to allow assay interchangeability, overcoming a common shortfall of traditional multiplex PCR technologies, and to enable multiplex PCR while maintaining workflow flexibility. This flexibility supports a much broader range of applications including gene expression, adventitious presence (AP) testing, copy number variation, and SNP differentiation. The product can be designed with a range of fluorescent dyes to fit most PCR detection instruments on the market and allows customers to generate twice as much data per reaction, which reduces overall cost of operations.

More information about the product, including contact information for labs to learn how they can reduce cost and improve efficiency, can be found here.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

