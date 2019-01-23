Co-Diagnostics, Inc. : CoPrimer™ Platform Featured at PAG XXVII Conference

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX), a molecular diagnostics
company with a unique, patented platform for the development of
molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that their CoPrimer™
platform was featured in presentations at the International Plant and
Genome conference (PAG XXVII) last week in San Diego, California.
The public introduction of a novel, one-step SNP genotyping methodology
with scalable multiplex capability followed a joint development project
over the past year to test the performance of CoPrimers in multiplexed
reactions. It also coincided with a private label CoPrimer product
launch by a global leader in the design and manufacture of sophisticated
polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and other custom
oligonucleotide-based tools for applied markets. The patented structure
of CoPrimers makes the platform ideal for a wide array of PCR
applications, including infectious diseases, multiplexing of PCR
reactions, SNP/SNV detection, agricultural and food supply chain uses,
liquid biopsy, and next generation sequencing.
Mr. Dwight Egan, CEO of Co-Diagnostics, commented, “This product launch
marks the first private label product based on the CoPrimer platform to
be released on the market. We are excited for the opportunities this
affords us to expand the footprint of CoPrimers to the manufacturer’s
international client base. As adoption of this technology helps the
world become better acquainted with the many features only allowed by
CoPrimers, we anticipate that Co-Diagnostics’ own brand and reputation
as a developer and licensor of unique, time- and cost-saving multiplex
PCR technology solutions will be enhanced.”
Marketing for the private labeled product includes its ability to allow
assay interchangeability, overcoming a common shortfall of traditional
multiplex PCR technologies, and to enable multiplex PCR while
maintaining workflow flexibility. This flexibility supports a much
broader range of applications including gene expression, adventitious
presence (AP) testing, copy number variation, and SNP differentiation.
The product can be designed with a range of fluorescent dyes to fit most
PCR detection instruments on the market and allows customers to generate
twice as much data per reaction, which reduces overall cost of
operations.
More information about the product, including contact information for
labs to learn how they can reduce cost and improve efficiency, can be
found here.
About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics
company that develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art
diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests
that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid
molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology
to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries
other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to
specific customers.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as
"believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will"
and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such
forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they
exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future
facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release
include statements regarding the (i) use of funding proceeds, (ii)
expansion of product distribution, (iii) acceleration of initiatives in
liquid biopsy and SNP detection, (iv) use of the Company’s liquid biopsy
tests by laboratories, (v) capital resources and runway needed to
advance the Company’s products and markets, (vi) increased sales in the
near-term, (vii) flexibility in managing the Company’s balance sheet,
(viii) anticipation of business expansion, and (ix) benefits in research
and worldwide accessibility of the CoPrimer technology and its
cost-saving and scientific advantages. Forward-looking statements are
subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances.
Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or
anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press
release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking
statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any
forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press
release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005241/en/