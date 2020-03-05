Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Co-Diagnostics, Inc.    CODX

CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

(CODX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. : Reports Additional Demand for Coronavirus Test Shipments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/05/2020 | 06:31am EST

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of diagnostic tests, announced today that both domestic and international demand has surged for its novel coronavirus detection kits in recent weeks leading to increased product shipments, following the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) change in policy on February 29, and an ever-larger number of patients testing positive for the disease worldwide.

International interest has grown for Co-Diagnostics’ CE-IVD Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test Kit, and numerous requests have been received from US clinical laboratories for the Company’s reagents to be used according to the FDA’s new policy allowing those labs to begin testing patients for COVID-19 after in-house validation, while awaiting FDA Emergency Use Authorization.

Co-Diagnostics CEO Dwight Egan commented, “We are already manufacturing and shipping coronavirus products to countries on 4 continents along with additional demand we are experiencing pursuant to the policy change. Recent customer purchases have also included diagnostic equipment to facilitate the availability of molecular diagnostics world-wide, specifically in connection to this global health crisis.

“The Company continues to advance towards emergency use clearance for use as an in vitro diagnostic by the FDA as well as by the CDSCO in India. Our facility in that country stands to more than triple our manufacturing capacity for this test, especially important to meet potential demand in the eastern hemisphere. The additional revenues we are experiencing along with our solid balance sheet and debt-free status have all facilitated our efforts to support the global response to coronavirus.”

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding the (i) use of funding proceeds, (ii) expansion of product distribution, (iii) acceleration of initiatives in certain verticals or markets, (iv) capital resources and runway needed to advance the Company’s products and markets, (v) increased sales in the near-term, (vi) flexibility in managing the Company’s balance sheet, (vii) anticipation of business expansion, and (viii) benefits in research and worldwide accessibility of the CoPrimer technology and its cost-saving and scientific advantages. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
06:31aCO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Reports Additional Demand for Coronavirus Test Shipments
BU
03/03The Race to Develop Tests to Spot Coronavirus-Linked Illness -- Update
DJ
03/03Hospitals, Companies Race to Develop Tests to Spot Coronavirus-Linked Illness
DJ
03/03CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Invited to Speak on Coronavirus at Molecular Med Tri-Con ..
BU
03/02DIAGNOSTICS : Announces Closing of $4.2 Million Registered Direct Offering Price..
BU
03/02CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : to Provide COVID-19 Tests to US CLIA Labs Following FDA P..
BU
02/28DIAGNOSTICS : SEC Filing (424B5)
PU
02/28Biotech group Novacyt announces deals for coronavirus test product
RE
02/27CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events,..
AQ
02/27DIAGNOSTICS : Announces $4.2 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Ma..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,21 M
EBIT 2019 -5,94 M
Net income 2019 -6,12 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -33,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -72,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 1 479x
Capi. / Sales2020 73,6x
Capitalization 305 M
Chart CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,00  $
Last Close Price 12,00  $
Spread / Highest target 50,0%
Spread / Average Target -8,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -66,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dwight Howard Egan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Reed L. Benson CFO, Secretary & Chief Accounting Officer
Brent C Satterfield Chief Science Officer
Richard S. Serbin Independent Director
Eugene Durenard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.1,240.48%365
LONZA GROUP15.06%31 576
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-4.28%27 257
CELLTRION, INC.1.75%19 660
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.1.51%18 501
INCYTE CORPORATION-10.90%16 865
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group