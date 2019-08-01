Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Co-Diagnostics Inc    CODX

CO-DIAGNOSTICS INC

(CODX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Present Products and Services at the 2019 AACC Expo August 4-8

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Salt Lake City, Utah, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be presenting at the 71st annual AACC Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo in Anaheim, California on August 4-8, 2019 and pursuing sales of Company products and services.

Co-Diagnostics invites all interested parties to booth #2982, located in Hall C. The Company will use the opportunity to generate increased interest and sales in its infectious disease diagnostics vertical, and to introduce and promote the applications of their CoPrimer™ technology for next-generation sequencing, liquid biopsy cancer detection, and SNP differentiation to industry leaders.

The AACC is the world’s largest laboratory medicine expo, providing opportunities for over 19,000 scientists, manufacturers and distributors in the IVD and biotech communities to connect and engage in direct sales of their product offerings. Expo statistics from participants surveys indicate that 60% of attendees consider their primary business interest in attending the AACC to evaluate and acquire lab products or services, 31% of attendees intend to make a purchase within 1 year, and 58% plan to do so within 2 years following interactions with AACC exhibitors.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions.  Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the (i) use of funding proceeds, (ii) expansion of product distribution, (iii) acceleration of initiatives in liquid biopsy and SNP detection, (iv) use of the Company’s liquid biopsy tests by laboratories, (v) capital resources and runway needed to advance the Company’s products and markets, (vi) increased sales in the near-term, (vii) flexibility in managing the Company’s balance sheet, (viii) anticipation of business expansion, and (ix) benefits in research and worldwide accessibility of the CoPrimer technology and its cost-saving and scientific advantages. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances.  Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Company Sales Contact:                                                                             
Seth Egan                            
Head of International Sales                                                                             
+1 801-438-1036 #2                                                                                          
s.egan@codiagnostics.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CO-DIAGNOSTICS INC
06:31aCo-Diagnostics, Inc. to Present Products and Services at the 2019 AACC Expo A..
GL
07/30Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Vector Control Products Continue to Gain Acceptance Acro..
GL
07/18Co-Diagnostics Inc CoPrimers Provide High-Performance Detection of Cancer Mut..
GL
07/11Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Launches North American Mosquito Diagnostic Product
GL
07/05CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Lis..
AQ
06/27CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Announces New Additions to Board of Directors
BU
06/26CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
06/25CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Launches CE-Marked Multiplex Test at CARPHA 2019
BU
05/22CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Announces US Sales of Vector Control Laboratory Packages ..
BU
05/15DIAGNOSTICS : Files Q1 2019 Report on Form 10-Q and Updates Corporate Developmen..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2,60 M
EBIT 2019 -3,06 M
Net income 2019 -3,17 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,56x
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 8,37x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,81x
Capitalization 21,8 M
Chart CO-DIAGNOSTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Co-Diagnostics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CO-DIAGNOSTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,00  $
Last Close Price 1,28  $
Spread / Highest target 56,3%
Spread / Average Target 56,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 56,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dwight Howard Egan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Reed L. Benson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Brent C Satterfield Director, Chief Technology & Science Officer
Edward J. Borkowski Director
Frank J. Kiesner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CO-DIAGNOSTICS INC-14.09%22
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC37.01%31 447
LONZA GROUP34.00%25 455
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%19 125
INCYTE CORPORATION33.54%18 373
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION82.68%15 268
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group