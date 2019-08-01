Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Present Products and Services at the 2019 AACC Expo August 4-8

Salt Lake City, Utah, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be presenting at the 71st annual AACC Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo in Anaheim, California on August 4-8, 2019 and pursuing sales of Company products and services.



Co-Diagnostics invites all interested parties to booth #2982, located in Hall C. The Company will use the opportunity to generate increased interest and sales in its infectious disease diagnostics vertical, and to introduce and promote the applications of their CoPrimer™ technology for next-generation sequencing, liquid biopsy cancer detection, and SNP differentiation to industry leaders.

The AACC is the world’s largest laboratory medicine expo, providing opportunities for over 19,000 scientists, manufacturers and distributors in the IVD and biotech communities to connect and engage in direct sales of their product offerings. Expo statistics from participants surveys indicate that 60% of attendees consider their primary business interest in attending the AACC to evaluate and acquire lab products or services, 31% of attendees intend to make a purchase within 1 year, and 58% plan to do so within 2 years following interactions with AACC exhibitors.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

