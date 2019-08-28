Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Present at 21st Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference Sept 8-10, 2019

Salt Lake City, Utah, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be featured as a presenting company at the 21st Annual Rodman and Renshaw Global Investment Conference on September 8-10, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



The conference is sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, who initiated equity research coverage on the Company in Q2 2019. Dwight Egan, CEO of Co-Diagnostics, will provide an overview of the Company’s business, progress in India and other markets, and future revenue initiatives during the live presentation, and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

If you are an institutional investor and would like to attend the Company's presentation, please click on the following link ( www.rodmanevents.com ) to register for the conference. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting with the Company.

Event: Co-Diagnostics Inc Presentation

Date: Monday, September 9, 2019

Time: 4:40 p.m. EDT

Location: Adams, 4th Floor; Lotte New York Palace Hotel

A webcast recording of the presentation will be found here and archived for 90 days following the event.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the (i) use of funding proceeds, (ii) expansion of product distribution, (iii) acceleration of initiatives in liquid biopsy and SNP detection, (iv) use of the Company’s liquid biopsy tests by laboratories, (v) capital resources and runway needed to advance the Company’s products and markets, (vi) increased sales in the near-term, (vii) flexibility in managing the Company’s balance sheet, (viii) anticipation of business expansion, and (ix) benefits in research and worldwide accessibility of the CoPrimer technology and its cost-saving and scientific advantages. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.