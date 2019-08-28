Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Co-Diagnostics Inc    CODX

CO-DIAGNOSTICS INC

(CODX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Present at 21st Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference Sept 8-10, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Salt Lake City, Utah, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be featured as a presenting company at the 21st Annual Rodman and Renshaw Global Investment Conference on September 8-10, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

The conference is sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, who initiated equity research coverage on the Company in Q2 2019. Dwight Egan, CEO of Co-Diagnostics, will provide an overview of the Company’s business, progress in India and other markets, and future revenue initiatives during the live presentation, and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

If you are an institutional investor and would like to attend the Company's presentation, please click on the following link (www.rodmanevents.com) to register for the conference. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting with the Company.

Event:  Co-Diagnostics Inc Presentation
Date:  Monday, September 9, 2019
Time:  4:40 p.m. EDT
Location:  Adams, 4th Floor; Lotte New York Palace Hotel

A webcast recording of the presentation will be found here and archived for 90 days following the event.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions.  Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the (i) use of funding proceeds, (ii) expansion of product distribution, (iii) acceleration of initiatives in liquid biopsy and SNP detection, (iv) use of the Company’s liquid biopsy tests by laboratories, (v) capital resources and runway needed to advance the Company’s products and markets, (vi) increased sales in the near-term, (vii) flexibility in managing the Company’s balance sheet, (viii) anticipation of business expansion, and (ix) benefits in research and worldwide accessibility of the CoPrimer technology and its cost-saving and scientific advantages. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances.  Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Company Contact:                                                                         
Andrew Benson                  
Head of Investor Relations                                                              
+1 801-438-1036                                                                              
investors@codiagnostics.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CO-DIAGNOSTICS INC
06:31aCo-Diagnostics, Inc. to Present at 21st Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Invest..
GL
08/21DIAGNOSTICS : to Host 2nd Semiannual Distributor Conference on Sept 10-12
AQ
08/21Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host 2nd Semiannual Distributor Conference on Sept 10..
GL
08/14Co-Diagnostics, Inc Reports Quarter on Quarter Sales Growth for Q2 2019
GL
08/14DIAGNOSTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
08/01Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Present Products and Services at the 2019 AACC Expo A..
GL
07/30Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Vector Control Products Continue to Gain Acceptance Acro..
GL
07/18Co-Diagnostics Inc CoPrimers Provide High-Performance Detection of Cancer Mut..
GL
07/11Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Launches North American Mosquito Diagnostic Product
GL
07/05CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Lis..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1,17 M
EBIT 2019 -4,82 M
Net income 2019 -4,91 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,76x
P/E ratio 2020 -27,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 16,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,44x
Capitalization 18,7 M
Chart CO-DIAGNOSTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Co-Diagnostics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CO-DIAGNOSTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,00  $
Last Close Price 1,09  $
Spread / Highest target 83,5%
Spread / Average Target 83,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 83,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dwight Howard Egan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Reed L. Benson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Brent C Satterfield Director, Chief Technology & Science Officer
Edward J. Borkowski Director
Frank J. Kiesner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CO-DIAGNOSTICS INC-26.85%19
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC32.27%30 101
LONZA GROUP37.89%26 578
INCYTE CORPORATION26.21%17 261
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION88.61%15 410
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%15 277
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group