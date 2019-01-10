Co-Diagnostics, Inc. : to Present at PAG XXVII on January 14 in San Diego

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX), a molecular diagnostics
company with a unique, patented platform for the development of
molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that a Company Senior
Research Scientist will be presenting research into the SNP genotyping
multiplex capabilities of CoPrimers™ at the 27th
International Plant and Genome conference (PAG XXVII), held in San
Diego, California January 12-16, 2019.
Dr. Jana Kent will speak as a guest of LGC, Biosearch Technologies
(LGC), a global leader in the design, development, and manufacture of
sophisticated, custom oligonucleotide-based tools and associated
reagents for applied markets. In October 2018, the Company and LGC
entered into a license agreement related to the use of the Company’s
patented CoPrimer technology. In the Company announcement for that
agreement, CoPrimers were described as highly complementary to LGC’s
existing oligonucleotide and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagent
portfolio, and the agreement was announced as a major industry
validation of the CoPrimer platform.
From the conference
website, PAG is the largest agrigenomics meeting in the world,
providing a forum on recent developments and future plans for plant and
animal genome projects and bringing together over 3,000 leading genetic
scientists and researchers in this field. Dr. Kent will present on
January 14 at 1:45 pm in a session titled “A Novel Multiplex PCR-Based
Solution for SNP Genotyping.” It will include a discussion of previously
unannounced research into using the Company’s CoPrimer technology for
SNP genotyping, including the multiplexing capabilities that allow for
detecting several SNPs in a single PCR reaction tube. The abstract for
this session may be found here,
and LGC will be exhibiting in Booth 119.
Mr. Dwight Egan, CEO of Co-Diagnostics, said, “We are honored to present
with LGC at the PAG conference, arguably the best global forum for the
CoPrimer platform to gain international recognition for its applications
in the ag-bio industry. We believe that the groundbreaking work Dr. Kent
has conducted and will be presenting in this conference will bring
international recognition to our company’s innovative technology, and
that LGC customers will greatly benefit from the scalability and
cost-savings advantages of adopting CoPrimers in their businesses.”
About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics
company that develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art
diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests
that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid
molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology
to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries
other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to
specific customers.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as
"believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will"
and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such
forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they
exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future
facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release
include statements regarding the (i) use of funding proceeds, (ii)
expansion of product distribution, (iii) acceleration of initiatives in
liquid biopsy and SNP detection, (iv) use of the Company’s liquid biopsy
tests by laboratories, (v) capital resources and runway needed to
advance the Company’s products and markets, (vi) increased sales in the
near-term, (vii) flexibility in managing the Company’s balance sheet,
(viii) anticipation of business expansion, and (ix) benefits in research
and worldwide accessibility of the CoPrimer technology and its
cost-saving and scientific advantages. Forward-looking statements are
subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances.
Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or
anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press
release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking
statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any
forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press
release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
