Co-Diagnostics, Inc. : to Present at PAG XXVII on January 14 in San Diego

01/10/2019 | 06:31am EST

Company Senior Research Scientist will be a guest speaker of LGC, Biosearch

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that a Company Senior Research Scientist will be presenting research into the SNP genotyping multiplex capabilities of CoPrimers™ at the 27th International Plant and Genome conference (PAG XXVII), held in San Diego, California January 12-16, 2019.

Dr. Jana Kent will speak as a guest of LGC, Biosearch Technologies (LGC), a global leader in the design, development, and manufacture of sophisticated, custom oligonucleotide-based tools and associated reagents for applied markets. In October 2018, the Company and LGC entered into a license agreement related to the use of the Company’s patented CoPrimer technology. In the Company announcement for that agreement, CoPrimers were described as highly complementary to LGC’s existing oligonucleotide and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagent portfolio, and the agreement was announced as a major industry validation of the CoPrimer platform.

From the conference website, PAG is the largest agrigenomics meeting in the world, providing a forum on recent developments and future plans for plant and animal genome projects and bringing together over 3,000 leading genetic scientists and researchers in this field. Dr. Kent will present on January 14 at 1:45 pm in a session titled “A Novel Multiplex PCR-Based Solution for SNP Genotyping.” It will include a discussion of previously unannounced research into using the Company’s CoPrimer technology for SNP genotyping, including the multiplexing capabilities that allow for detecting several SNPs in a single PCR reaction tube. The abstract for this session may be found here, and LGC will be exhibiting in Booth 119.

Mr. Dwight Egan, CEO of Co-Diagnostics, said, “We are honored to present with LGC at the PAG conference, arguably the best global forum for the CoPrimer platform to gain international recognition for its applications in the ag-bio industry. We believe that the groundbreaking work Dr. Kent has conducted and will be presenting in this conference will bring international recognition to our company’s innovative technology, and that LGC customers will greatly benefit from the scalability and cost-savings advantages of adopting CoPrimers in their businesses.”

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the (i) use of funding proceeds, (ii) expansion of product distribution, (iii) acceleration of initiatives in liquid biopsy and SNP detection, (iv) use of the Company’s liquid biopsy tests by laboratories, (v) capital resources and runway needed to advance the Company’s products and markets, (vi) increased sales in the near-term, (vii) flexibility in managing the Company’s balance sheet, (viii) anticipation of business expansion, and (ix) benefits in research and worldwide accessibility of the CoPrimer technology and its cost-saving and scientific advantages. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.


© Business Wire 2019
