Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Co-Diagnostics, Inc.    CODX

CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

(CODX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming August 17, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Co-Diagnostics, Inc. ("Co-Diagnostics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CODX) securities between February 25, 2020 and May 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 24, 2020, Co-Diagnostics announced that it had received regulatory clearance to sell its COVID-19 tests in the European Community.

Then on April 6, 2020, the Company announced that it had received emergency use authorization for its tests from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA").

Finally, on May 14, 2020, after the Company continued to uphold its statements about the success of its test in its first quarter results, public reports began to circulate, questioning the Company’s claims of 100% accuracy because the Company was hesitant to participate in U.S.-based testing. Later in the day, the U.S. FDA stated publicly that no COVID-19 test is 100% accurate.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.06, or over 22%, to close at $17.07 per share on May 15, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Co-Diagnostics securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 17, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
12:01pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
08/13DIAGNOSTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
08/12DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
08/10DIAGNOSTICS : announces launch of Logix Smart COVID-19 test in Australia
AQ
07/21DIAGNOSTICS : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Inves..
BU
07/09SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Sue..
BU
07/06DIAGNOSTICS : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Co-Diagn..
BU
06/29CODX Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Be..
BU
06/27CODX LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Inves..
BU
06/26DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 93,5 M - -
Net income 2020 51,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 577 M 577 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,17x
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,79x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 33,67 $
Last Close Price 21,00 $
Spread / Highest target 71,4%
Spread / Average Target 60,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dwight Howard Egan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Reed L. Benson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Brent C. Satterfield Chief Technology Officer & Chief Science Officer
Richard S. Serbin Independent Director
Eugene Durenard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.2,245.84%537
SARTORIUS AG58.86%25 391
CELLAVISION AB (PUBL)-4.66%838
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION-56.96%625
ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.-15.01%379
OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC-12.35%366
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group