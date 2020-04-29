Log in
CO.DON AG: Adjustment of the preliminary business figures 2019

04/29/2020 | 04:45am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CO.DON AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
CO.DON AG: Adjustment of the preliminary business figures 2019

29-Apr-2020 / 10:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CO.DON AG (ISIN: DE DE000A1K0227)

Adjustment of the preliminary business figures 2019

Berlin / Teltow / Leipzig, April 29, 2020 - In the course of the continued work to prepare the annual and consolidated financial statements for the past 2019 fiscal year of co.don Aktiengesellschaft, Teltow (ISIN DE000A1K0227; WKN A1K022) (the "Company"), it shows that there will be a higher non-operating expense, primarily due to the revaluation of convertible bonds and bonds with warrants issued by the Company by an external expert commissioned by the Company. This increased expense results from the revaluation of financial instruments at amortised cost and their derivatives at fair value. This additional non-operating expense resulting from the revaluation was not yet included in the preliminary figures published in an ad hoc announcement on January 21, 2020. In this announcement, the Management Board had forecast consolidated revenues of EUR 6.8 million, consolidated net income under IFRS of EUR -9.9 million and a net loss for the year under German commercial law of EUR 10.7 million according to preliminary figures.

The Management Board now assumes that consolidated revenues will probably amount to EUR 6.9 million (2018: EUR 5.7 million) and the net loss for the year under German commercial law to EUR 11.5 million (2018: EUR 8.8 million). Excluding the costs for the capital increase implemented in October 2019, the net loss for the year under German commercial law is expected to be EUR 10.4 million. Consolidated net loss under IFRS is expected to amount to EUR -12.6 million (2018: EUR -6.3 million).

All figures are preliminary and unaudited. The complete final and audited financial figures for the 2019 financial year will be published 29 May 29, 2020.

Announcing person: Tilmann Bur, Executive Board

Contact

Matthias Meißner
Director Corporate Communications
Investor Relations / Public Relations
T: +49 (0)30-240352330
F: +49 (0)30-240352309
E: ir@codon.de

29-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CO.DON AG
Warthestraße 21
14513 Teltow
Germany
Phone: 03328 43460
Fax: 03328 434643
E-mail: info@codon.de
Internet: www.codon.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0227
WKN: A1K022
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1032463

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1032463  29-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1032463&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
