CO.DON AG: - First Spherox patients treated in the Netherlands

08/26/2019 | 04:30am EDT

DGAP-News: CO.DON AG / Key word(s): Market launch
26.08.2019 / 10:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CO.DON - First Spherox patients treated in the Netherlands

Berlin / Teltow, 26.08.2019 - Berlin / Teltow, 26.08.2019 - The University Medical Center Utrecht (UMC), one of the largest hospitals in the Netherlands, is the first Dutch clinic to start treating patients with cartilage knee defects with the 100 % autologous transplant named Spherox.

Tilmann Bur, CO.DON AG's Chief Operating Officer: "We are pleased to have transferred our method into clinical application with the first transplantations in another European country. This is further important step on the way to implementing our corporate strategy. Together with our valued clinic partners, we are now also offering patients in the Netherlands a personalized, regenerative and long-lasting treatment of knee cartilage defects. The demand is high - in addition to the transplantation, in our laboratories we are already cultivating cartilage cells for a number of other Dutch patients."

CO.DON AG develops, produces and distributes autologous cell therapies for the minimally invasive repair of cartilage defects. The product being marketed is a cell therapy product for the minimally invasive treatment of cartilage damage in the knee joint that uses only the patient's own cartilage cells ("autologous chondrocytes"). CO.DON's method is currently used in over 200 clinics in Germany and more than 14,000 patients have already been treated. In July 2017 CO.DON AG received central EU marketing authorisation for this product from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The shares in CO.DON AG are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A1K0227). Executive Board: Ralf M. Jakobs (Spokesman), Tilmann Bur (COO).

Further information is available from www.codon.de

Investor Relations and Press Contact:

Matthias Meißner, M.A.

Tel. +49 (0)30 240352330

Fax +49 (0)30 240352309

Email: ir@codon.de

 


26.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CO.DON AG
Warthestraße 21
14513 Teltow
Germany
Phone: 03328 43460
Fax: 03328 434643
E-mail: info@codon.de
Internet: www.codon.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0227
WKN: A1K022
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 863023

 
End of News DGAP News Service

863023  26.08.2019 

© EQS 2019
