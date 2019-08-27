DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CO.DON AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

CO.DON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



27.08.2019 / 10:02

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CO.DON AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: September 06, 2019 German: https://www.codon.de/investoren/geschaefts-und-zwischenberichte.html English: https://www.codon.de/investors/annual-and-interim-reports.html?L=1

