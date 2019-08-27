Log in
CO.DON AG

(CNWK)
CO.DON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/27/2019

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CO.DON AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CO.DON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.08.2019 / 10:02
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CO.DON AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: September 06, 2019 German: https://www.codon.de/investoren/geschaefts-und-zwischenberichte.html English: https://www.codon.de/investors/annual-and-interim-reports.html?L=1


27.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CO.DON AG
Warthestraße 21
14513 Teltow
Germany
Internet: www.codon.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

863571  27.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=863571&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
