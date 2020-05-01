Log in
CO.DON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05/01/2020 | 01:45am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CO.DON AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CO.DON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01.05.2020 / 07:43
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CO.DON AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 29, 2020
Address: https://www.codon.de/investoren/finanzberichte

01.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CO.DON AG
Warthestraße 21
14513 Teltow
Germany
Internet: www.codon.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1034805  01.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1034805&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
