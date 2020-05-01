CO.DON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
0
05/01/2020 | 01:45am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CO.DON AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CO.DON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
01.05.2020 / 07:43
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
CO.DON AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: