Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Co.don AG    CNWK   DE000A1K0227

CO.DON AG

(CNWK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CO.DON AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 05:20am EST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: CO.DON AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
CO.DON AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.11.2019 / 11:14
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
CO.DON AG
Warthestraße 21
14513 Teltow
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 12 Nov 2019

3. New total number of voting rights:
24295656


13.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CO.DON AG
Warthestraße 21
14513 Teltow
Germany
Internet: www.codon.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

911653  13.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=911653&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CO.DON AG
05:20aCO.DON AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
11/12CO.DON AG : CO.DON AG completes capital increase
EQ
11/11CO.DON AG : co.don Aktiengesellschaft completes capital increase
EQ
10/21CO.DON : co.don Aktiengesellschaft decides to increase share capital through rig..
PU
10/21CO.DON AG : co.don Aktiengesellschaft decides to increase share capital through ..
EQ
10/07CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 17/09/2 : 43 CET/CEST - Correction of a release fro..
EQ
10/01DON : Discussions on out-licensing and further cooperations
PU
10/01CO.DON AG : Discussions on out-licensing and further cooperations
EQ
09/17CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 13/09/2 : 57 CET/CEST - CO.DON AG: Release accordin..
EQ
09/17DON : Negotiations on capitalization and out-licensing
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 8,60 M
EBIT 2019 -6,93 M
Net income 2019 -7,33 M
Debt 2019 2,50 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,76x
P/E ratio 2020 -10,7x
EV / Sales2019 9,15x
EV / Sales2020 6,78x
Capitalization 76,2 M
Chart CO.DON AG
Duration : Period :
co.don AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CO.DON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,50  €
Last Close Price 2,39  €
Spread / Highest target 352%
Spread / Average Target 297%
Spread / Lowest Target 260%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralf M. Jakobs Chairman-Management Board
Hans B. Bauerfeind Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tilmann Bur Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Stählin Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Sickmüller Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CO.DON AG-31.28%84
CSL LIMITED43.94%81 737
BIOGEN INC.-3.16%52 148
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS11.97%23 596
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%22 818
GRIFOLS25.55%19 351
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group