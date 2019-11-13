CO.DON AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11/13/2019 | 05:20am EST
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: CO.DON AG
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
13.11.2019 / 11:14
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
CO.DON AG
Warthestraße 21
14513 Teltow
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
12 Nov 2019
3. New total number of voting rights:
24295656
